WATCH NOW: Wisconsin National Guard making history with COVID-19 deployment

Pfc. Daniel Tomac, whose hometown is Denmark, Wis., is a member of the Alpha team. He has been in the Guard for three years and is a combat engineer.

Tomac is a recent graduate of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. He has hopes of starting a career in law enforcement; once the pandemic is over, he can return home to his wife and four kids.

Tomac said even though he is away from his family, he feels the satisfaction of knowing he is helping his community.

“It’s tough,” he said. “But it’s a great thing to be able to do.”

The important thing, Tomac added, was to get the pandemic under control.

Sgt. Matthew Semrau, whose drill station is Wisconsin Rapids, was partnered with Tomac on testing day.

He is near the end of his six-year commitment, but just re-enlisted for another six years.

Semrau received active-duty state orders on March 23, and then in April the Guard went on federal orders.