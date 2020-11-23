WATCH NOW: Wisconsin National Guard making history with COVID-19 deployment

RACINE — 2020 is the Year of the Guard.
The Wisconsin National Guard has made history with the longest sustained domestic deployment since its inception, acting as the backbone of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Guard not only responded to the pandemic, but it assisted during civil unrest, at polling stations during elections, responded to California for the wildfires, and one team was sent to Kuwait for 10 months.
By far, however, the area of greatest need was the pandemic response.
Team 1 Charlie
As evidenced by the vehicles lined up for more than a mile at Festival Hall for COVID testing on Thursday, the pandemic has not been checked.
The Guard members in Racine on Thursday were members of Team 1 Charlie, one of the Guard’s traveling COVID response teams.
They travel around the state, conducting COVID tests wherever they are needed, in correctional institutes, jails, and for the public.
There would normally be a different team in Racine. Team 1 Charlie took over for the day to give Team 1 Bravo team some much-needed time off.
On this particular day, the guard administered about 700 tests at the Festival Hall site.
Pfc. Daniel Tomac, whose hometown is Denmark, Wis., is a member of the Alpha team. He has been in the Guard for three years and is a combat engineer.
Tomac is a recent graduate of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. He has hopes of starting a career in law enforcement; once the pandemic is over, he can return home to his wife and four kids.
Tomac said even though he is away from his family, he feels the satisfaction of knowing he is helping his community.
“It’s tough,” he said. “But it’s a great thing to be able to do.”
The important thing, Tomac added, was to get the pandemic under control.
Sgt. Matthew Semrau, whose drill station is Wisconsin Rapids, was partnered with Tomac on testing day.
He is near the end of his six-year commitment, but just re-enlisted for another six years.
Semrau received active-duty state orders on March 23, and then in April the Guard went on federal orders.
He anticipates the team will continue COVID-19 testing until the vaccine comes out, at which time the Guard will help administer the vaccine with the Department of Health Services. That should take the deployment through at least June 2021.
“There’s no end in sight,” Semrau said.
In the Guard, Semrau is a CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) specialist.
The CBRN specialists were prioritized for mobilization in March, at the start of the pandemic, because they are usually assigned to the medic units.
In civilian life, Semrau is an accountant. He received his two-year degree from NWTC, and planned to continue studying towards his bachelor’s degree, but Guard missions have kept him busy.
His deployments have included the response to Hurricane Irma.
“In the National Guard, our whole mission is the states, so we respond to natural disasters,” Semrau said. “Hurricanes, earthquakes, fires, we’re usually there, first on the spot.”
“That’s our job as the National Guard, to support the state and the people,” he added.
Semrau added the Guard has been the face of the pandemic response, so they always try to set a good example by wearing masks and following health department guidelines.
“We’re in the public eye, so whatever we do is what the public is going to do,” he said. “If we’re not masking up here, the public will follow that example.”
“So help us out here and mask up.”
Spc. Adam Gullickson, of Clintonville was “QAQC” on testing day, the guy behind the scenes working on quality assurance and quality control.
Gullickson has been in the Guard since 2012 and was activated for COVID duty in July — just in time to miss his first wedding anniversary due to training.
While he may have been disappointed about the timing, he said it was gratifying to be able to serve the community.
“We didn’t necessarily expect to get called up for something like this, but we’re always ready at a moment’s notice,” he concluded.
Active duty
Maj. General Paul Knapp, the Wisconsin National Guard commander, recently called 2020 the Year of the Guard. He is in charge of emergency management.
The Guard began mobilizing its members in March when Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.
About 1,600 troops have been deployed at some time during the pandemic, administering nearly 1 million COVID tests.
The Guard is technically on federal deployment, but those funds end on Dec. 31. The original plan was to end mobilization at that point.
However, it is clear the need for COVID response is ongoing. Last week, the Guard administered more than 50,000 tests.
So the state is expected to provide the funding that will allow the testing to continue.
What the public needs to know
One of the things the Guard would like people to know is the importance of registering in advance for the COVID tests. This speeds up the process, which helps the lines move faster.
For advance registration, visit: register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
