Watch Now: Wind Point School was torn down in 2018. The plan to replace it with housing is delayed again

WIND POINT — After being torn down nearly four years ago, the land where Wind Point School sat was supposed to be transformed into housing. Currently, the only thing there is snow-covered rubble.

The construction of the 40-unit condo development coming to the site of the former Wind Point School has been delayed again. Village Board members, as well as the developer, are upset with the lack of progress.

The board approved a request from Mount Pleasant-based housing development company Newport Development Corp. (which is doing business as TNG28, LLC) last week for a year-long extension of the conditional zoning for nearly 14 acres located at 290 Jonsue Lane, to be known as the site of the Villas of Wind Point. Conditions of the approval now require construction to begin by Feb. 19, 2023.

The approval passed with a 5-2 vote at the Village Board meeting Thursday, Jan. 13. Village President Susan Sanabria and trustees Donald Gloo, Marty Meissner, Casey Jones and Brian Biernat voted in favor of the approval. Trustees Mike Rohrer and Jay Hammes voted against it.

‘Disappointed’ in the delays

Newport Development has owned the property at 290 Jonsue Lane, south of Four Mile Road and east of North Main Street, since early 2018, which is when the former school was torn down.

The corporation acquired the school property from the Racine Unified School District under the agreement to demolish the vacant school building and redevelop the property.

On Aug. 13, 2020, the Village Board approved a request from Newport to rezone the school property to allow for multi-family housing.

As a condition of approval, Newport Development was required to begin construction on infrastructure improvements to the property such as roads, water, and sewer and stormwater within one year of approval. But Newport was unable to meet the deadline due to its examination of various alternatives for the sanitary sewer system, and thus asked for an extension.

On Aug. 12, 2021, the Village Board approved the extension to the previously-approved conditional rezoning of the former school property.

The extension required Newport to begin construction on infrastructure for the Villas of Wind Point within the next six months, which would have been no later than Feb. 12.

But in December, Nancy Washburn of Land Development Administration, LLC sent a letter to Village Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Casey Griffiths stating Newport was unable to meet the construction deadline.

“As you are aware we have had to look at several alternatives for sanitary sewer service to the site,” Washburn wrote. “The Wind Meadows Homeowners Association, and their legal counsel has let us know they do not have the authority to grant our request for a sanitary easement to extend sewer service to our site.”

Newport continues to be “very excited” about this project and “disappointed” in the delays, she wrote.

Construction on the site now will not be able to commence until this summer.

Ray Leffler of Newport Development said the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process down because of meeting schedules and getting work prodded out. Rising construction costs have also been an issue.

Additionally, in order to dig the Villas of Wind Point retention pond, the land will need to be de-watered as it is dug. De-watering can’t be done in cold weather and the pond is the first thing that needs to be complete.

“You can’t build this project in the wintertime, it’s got to be as dry as it can be,” Leffler said. “This is like a July/August kind of timeframe just to get the pond up.”

Leffler said the company asked for more time in the extension than it actually needs; Newport hopes to start building within eight months. He promised that the company has its hearts in the project.

Board discussion

Trustee Rohrer said the board should grant the extension, given all the challenges Newport has faced. He suggested adding covenants to the agreement to prevent extension requests from coming in every year when nothing is changing.

Trustee Gloo spoke of frustration among some board members about progress they’re not seeing.

Trustee Hammes noted the project is losing the village’s faith and trust. The extension should put some pressure on the project to move it along quicker, he said.

“I think the village deserves a better developer,” Hammes said. “I think this is all about money. This is a building cost (issue). Prices go down, we’ll start seeing some movement. If the prices remain the same or go up, we’re not going to see any work done on that project.”

President Sanabria said Hammes covered not only the frustrations of the board, but also the surrounding homeowners.

“They’re dealing with a lot of rubble piles in their backyard and not knowing what’s going on,” Sanabria said, also emphasizing the project has dragged on for several years.

“It’s just a general level of frustration and concern that all of us have had. I’m sure you’re taking that message,” Sanabria said, addressing Leffler.

Leffler said delays are typical for varying reasons, and the company has seen projects in Caledonia lasting 15 years and projects in Union Grove lasting 20. He said a lot of the delays have been out of the company’s control and he doesn’t want to flip the project over to anyone else.

“I’m going to be 64 years old on my next birthday, and I don’t want to be building these when I’m 80. So I want to get this thing done too,” Leffler said. “There’s no stall tactic. If you came in, and I showed you prices and things like that, I know that’s not an issue. But economics matter. If this is a smaller-margin project for a building, I’m committed to building it as long as we get through these issues. So at this point, we’re doing our best.”

