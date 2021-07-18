Watch now: Wind Point nature lovers protest North Main Street development

“No matter what, whether we own it or not, the goal here is clearly to keep it as green space,” Sanabria said.

KEW is developing the western portion of the land into four lots. Single-family homes will be built there at whatever pace the lots are sold. Individuals who buy the lots may hire Korndoerfer Homes to build their homes.

The site is zoned for multifamily with an allowable density of about 50 units on the five acres, or 10 units per acre. KEW was originally planning to build 10 single-family homes on the five acres. After working with Deepwood Preservation and the village, KEW reduced the project to four single-family lots. In summary: KEW is building four units on a site that is zoned for 50 units.

“I thought I came up with something that everyone was going to be happy with,” Korndoerfer said. “I’ve spent a lot of time on this. We’ve come a long way, I thought.”

Open space is provided on 72% of the five-acre parcel. A 30-foot tree preservation easement was additionally added along the front of all the lots to preserve the wooded nature of Deepwood Drive.