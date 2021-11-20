Watch now: What is the next step after Rittenhouse verdict? | ‘We are not giving up’

On Friday, the jury read its verdict and acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges connected to the Aug. 25, 2020, killing of two men and injuring of a third in the midst of rioting in Kenosha.

But the fight for justice is not over for those who see injustice in the system and believe Rittenhouse should have been charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

Kyle Flood, a former Kenosha school board member and local activist, was one of the organizers of a Reimagine Kenosha event that took place after the verdict, about a block from the court house. According to the Leaders of Kenosha Facebook post about the event, the goal of Reimagine Kenosha is to “showcase the real community and love we share here as we advocate for a more inclusive future.”

“It’s time to reimagine Kenosha,” Flood said. “Focus on demilitarizing the police, focus on a better public education system that teaches things like financial literacy and real history curriculum and things like housing and homelessness that affected people like Joseph Rosenbaum.”

He went on to say, “They are determined this shouldn’t be the end of the fight. There is a lot to change locally that is in elections, that is in legislation and that is within taking to the streets.”

“Hannah said it best: We are still here and we are not giving up,” Flood said, referring to Hannah Gittings, whose boyfriend Anthony Huber was the second of the two men killed by Rittenhouse.

After the verdict Gittings said, “The love of my life had been f***ed by the system in every single way from his birth to his death."

“All we can do now is keep moving. Keep jumping into action … This violence that they are using as a fear mongering tactic to keep the general public afraid of us and what we are doing, we don’t need that. We don’t need the violence at all. All we need to do is keep standing and keep being loud and keep calling them out.”

Gittings continued, “I miss Anthony every single day. Every day I wish that I could come home to him and unload some of the weight that is on my shoulders. But I cannot because he is dead … Now the system is telling me that no one needs to answer for that and I have a problem with that.”

Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s uncle, said, “Today was the most unjust thing we have seen in our lifetime. It reminds you of Mississippi in the 40s. We have to as a nation be better.”

He said, it shows, “just how racist this city is, the government and the whole system.”

Jacob Blake is the black man who was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer in Kenosha in August 2020 and left paralyzed. That shooting that was caught on video was what sparked the next nights of destructive mobs in Kenosha and eventually led to Rittenhouse coming to Kenosha the night he killed two and injured a third.

When asked what is next after the verdict, Blake said, “We are going to put an economic hurting on this city. We are going to put an economic hurting for those who are dealing with the militia. We have an agenda. We have a platform and we are going to run it right at them. They have never seen anything like we are getting ready to do to them.”

Blake said, “When we unveil it, it will be full-throated and we will be lifting it off the ground momentarily.”

“We will be protesting against some of these businesses,” Blake said. He wouldn’t elaborate any further on the plan.

He said people should watch the Leaders of Kenosha Facebook page for more information about upcoming events and protests.

“Red, black and green, one unity now,” Blake said. “We are going to change the world.”

