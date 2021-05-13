Watch Now: 'We’re gonna be protected!' | Racine girl among first preteens in Wisconsin to be vaccinated against COVID

RACINE — Natalia Taft waved her arms in the air, relief and joy washing over her masked face after the needle that had been carrying a dose of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine was pulled from her 12-year-old daughter’s arm.
When Natalia and her daughter, Lydia, arrived at Festival Hall a little before noon Thursday, hours after Pfizer vaccinations were OK’d by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for children ages 12-15, Natalia was singing and dancing — trying to boost Lydia’s spirits and keep her mind off the impending needle.
“We’re gonna be protected! So excited!” Natalia sang, doing a little dance in Festival Hall’s lobby.
Then, in a calmer voice, “I’m so proud of you. You’re so brave,” Natalia said, kissing her eldest daughter on the top of her head.
Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
Out of school during her lunch break, Lydia said she was excited to be one of the first preteens in Wisconsin to be vaccinated, even if she was not nearly as animated as her mom, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside associate professor of biological sciences and a City of Racine alderman.
The tween kept her nose in a book — “Seraphina” by Rachel Hartman, a New York Times bestselling young adult fantasy novel — as she answered questions from the Health Department staffers during check-in.
“Do you feel good?” one of the staffers asked Lydia.
“I mean, I have the jitters,” the 12-year-old replied, drawing a laugh from the medical professionals ensuring the girl’s safety ahead of the shot, which would be administered by retired Racine Fire Department Battalion Chief Paul Madden.
“Well originally I was extremely excited because, well, it’s COVID and I want to be able to go out and be able to do stuff again,” Lydia said of finding out she could get the vaccine. “And, well, I was nervous because of side effects and it’s a relatively new vaccine, but it’s important to get vaccinated.”
Natalia said she had no fears for herself or her children getting vaccinated: “As soon as my 8-year-old is able to, we’ll sign him up.”
Focus on kids getting vaccinated
Children under 18 now make up the highest proportion of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin. As such, expanding vaccination to more adolescents should help reduce the number of infections and move the state closer to a “herd immunity” level that can prevent outbreaks, state health officials said Wednesday.
“Vaccinating children in this age group will prevent individual illness and help stop the spread among our children and in our communities,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy DHS secretary.
The roughly 300,000 state residents ages 12 to 15, including about 25,000 to 30,000 in Dane County, are expected to get the shots the same way most adults do: at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and community clinics — like the ongoing walk-in clinic at Regency Mall or the two-day vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday and Saturday this week at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Some schools may offer shots or bus students to community sites, Willems Van Dijk said.
By the numbers
Nearly 45% of all Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose as of Thursday, according to state data, with more than 77% of those 65 and older having been vaccinated, but fewer than 35% of those 18-24 and 27.5% of those 16-17 having received at least one dose.
Racine County remains only slightly behind the statewide pace, with 41.1% of all residents having received at least one dose.
Interest waning
Still, Wisconsinites have progressively become less interested in getting vaccinated.
More than 12,000 people received at least one vaccine dose in Racine County in three straight weeks at the end of March and beginning of April, but numbers have fallen since: 10,993 in the week starting April 11, then 8,996 the next week, 8,755 the week after that, and 6,510 the week beginning May 2.
That falling demand has enabled the community vaccination clinic at Regency Mall to begin accepting walk-ins daily. Appointments are no longer needed, but that hasn’t reversed the trend.
Statewide vaccination totals have fallen at an even greater rate, from more than 425,000 doses administered the week of April 4 to fewer than 200,000 administered the week of May 2.
People not wanting to get vaccinated on their own has been a worry for health leaders, who are becoming more willing to incentivize the public to get vaccinated.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan Tuesday where five adults who have been vaccinated would be entered to win $1 million each via lottery, and five teens who have been vaccinated would be entered to win full-ride scholarships. New York City is offering free tickets to city attractions such as the Bronx Zoo and NYC Aquarium, and New York State is offering a week of free public transport, to those being vaccinated there. Detroit and Maryland are providing $50 and $100 payments, respectively, to those who drive someone to a vaccine site.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is considering something similar.
“We’ll never say never about any opportunity to convince people to do it,” the governor said during a media call Wednesday. “I can’t answer that question completely because we haven’t reached that point, but we will do everything within our power to get people to get shots in their arms.”
More expansions to access likely
The FDA expanded Pfizer’s emergency use authorization for adolescents on Monday. On Wednesday, the state announced that it was officially approving Pfizer vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds, beginning the following day.
As part of that announcement, Evers stated the pandemic has been tough on everyone, but it’s been especially hard for children.
“Now, with a COVID-19 vaccine available for the first time, we can offer our children protection against the virus. Whether they are at school, playing ball with their friends, or taking a family vacation, vaccinating your kids means they can get back to doing the things they love while also staying safe and healthy,” he said.
Although concerns regarding kids and COVID are more focused on the probability they will spread it to other, as well as fear of rare but severe long-term effects, some children have still died after contracting it. The coronavirus accounted for 1.3% of all deaths among adolescents between the beginning of 2020 and April 30, 2021, or 127 deaths overall. In Wisconsin, there have been three deaths from COVID-19 of people age 19 or younger.
Moderna said earlier this month that its vaccine is safe and effective for 12- to 15-year-olds, following a trial with more than 3,000 participants. Both Pfizer and Moderna are testing their vaccines on kids ages 6-11, as more expansions to vaccine eligibility are expected in the coming weeks.
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Getting vaccinated at Festival Hall
Free parking near Festival Hall for those getting vaccinated
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Temperature check
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Cleaning before the needle
Watch now: Cindy Evans says “I want life to be back to whatever normal will be"
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Watch now: "I’m really, really relieved," says Roxanne Shuebel of Racine after getting her second COVID-19 vaccine shot
Trapp Goldbourne after getting his first dose
Candies and stickers for the vaccinated
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Larry Bannister
Watch now: Larry Bannister, who survived polio as a youngster, tells young people "Don't be stupid" and to get vaccinated against COVD-19
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Reporting from the Associated Press, and from David Wahlberg and Riley Vetterkind of Lee Newspapers, contributed to this story.