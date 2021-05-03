Watch now: 'We all want to be safe' | Thousands of motorcycle riders get their bikes blessed for the season

Take advantage of this special offer! Your digital subscription will ensure that you receive the most important news of the day from the most trustworthy news source in the area.

“Riders, by nature, are a superstitious lot,” Cassel said. He noted many riders also hang guardian bells on their bikes, which ward off “evil road gremlins” who can jinx a rider’s journey.

Kelvin Porter of Milwaukee was in attendance with his wife and his friend, Michael Stelzner, to get their bikes blessed.

“We all want to be safe,” said Porter.

Of getting his bike blessed alongside Stelzner, Porter added: “Brotherhood is back.”

Cassel said there are other bike blessings event where all the bikes get blessed at once. At the Road Runners’ event, a priest individualized his blessings to each rider.

The Racine County HOG Chapter was among one of the many motorcycle clubs at the bike blessing.

“In our world, we’re on the highway a lot,” said Tony Johnson, a member of the HOG Chapter. “Some of these guys will put 25,000 miles, or 500 miles.”

Either way, Johnson said, a bike blessing is customary.

Staying aware