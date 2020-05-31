Watch now: Waterford Stillhouse produces sanitizer to meet community needs

Then, COVID-19 reached the United States.

Switching gears

The Begotkas, in response to a village administrator’s request, obtained their permits in three weeks to be able to produce the sanitizer. The next challenge was already beginning: sourcing.

Begotka said the couple had difficulty finding hydrogen peroxide, a key ingredient in the sanitizer recipe mandated for distilleries by the FDA, as well as containers.

While a bulk order was placed, Begotka said the shipping was delayed on multiple occasions. In response to customers overbuying due to the pandemic, local stores were limiting customers to a single bottle. But they made an exception for the Begotkas.

“We are so thankful to area businesses for working with us and allowing us to purchase small bottles in large quantities,” Begotka said. “That saved us for a couple of weeks until we got our bulk order.”

As for containers, Begotkas now have several varieties available, but first bottled their sanitizer in milk jugs because that was all they were able to source. They currently offer gallon jugs for $40, gallon jugs with pumps for $45, 32-ounce pump bottles for $18 and 16-ounce spray bottles for $12.