Watch now: Volunteers band together to open Caledonia Zoo, replacing Jo-Don Farms

For example, on Saturday, the zoo’s second weekend open and also the first time southeastern Wisconsin saw 90-degree temperatures for the year, the crew gave the animals frozen treats to keep them cool.

Minnis said the animals’ health and well-being are number one. “We’re hoping, as we move on, we can do some fun, educational things for the community,” she said.

‘We enjoy it’

There are six co-owners of Caledonia Zoo; four of them are former employees of Jo-Don and two of them worked closely with Jo-Don for years, Zibung said. The co-owners are aided by a “solid” group of volunteers who help out with everyday maintenance.

No one is getting paid.

“We all really love it, working with the animals,” Zibung said. “Maybe, someday down the road, three, four years from now, it starts to pull in money and we can have a full-time staff member that we pay to be here. But we never counted on this being our money maker. We did this because we enjoy it.”

Every crew member has a full-time job aside from working at the zoo, Zibung said. But those skills in other trades prove to be a benefit for the new zoo.