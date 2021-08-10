Watch now: Victory parade awaits Burlington Little Leaguers after state championship

BURLINGTON — The boys of summer are champions again in Burlington.
Burlington Little League baseball is celebrating a state championship for a team of 11-year-olds who finished atop all Wisconsin competitors this year in their age group.
The city is planning an Aug. 23 parade to honor the champions, along with a team of 9- and 10-year-olds who finished just shy of a state title in their own age group.
“Our Burlington community is proud of both teams,” Mayor Jeannie Hefty said.
Burlington Little League has enjoyed many such glory days in the past, including in 2018 when another team of 11-year-olds who won a state title.
About five years earlier, a team of 12-year-olds won a state championship, advancing to Midwest regional competition — just one step away from the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Coaches and parents of this year’s champions already are looking ahead to the possibility that this same group — as 12-year-olds next year — might compete for a spot in the national limelight.
“It’s really exciting to see what’s on the horizon,” parent Matthew Munson said.
No-hitter in the big game
For now, the team and its boosters are basking in this year’s title, which culminated in a 10-0 shutout of runner-up Whitefish Bay at the state tournament in Kenosha.
The July 30 title game featured a complete game no-hitter thrown by Burlington pitcher Wes Bauman.
Kevin Tomczyk, an assistant coach and team parent who also is the Burlington league president, said it was an impressive achievement that the team’s 12 young players will not soon forget.
“It’s just a great experience all-around,” Tomczyk said. “It’s something where you can always look back and say, ‘Hey, we won something.’”
‘12 of the best’
Burlington Little League draws about 450 kids each summer, starting with 4-year-olds playing T-ball and advancing up to 12-year-olds. At the end of each season, an all-star team is named in each age group to represent the community at district and then state tournaments.
The nationally televised Little League World Series is open only to 12-year-olds.
This year’s Burlington 12-year-old all-stars were eliminated at the district level.
The 11-year-old team put on a dominating performance, outscoring post-season opponents by a combined score of 86-30 over the course of 10 games.
Considering that the all-stars were chosen from eight different teams playing at their age level in Burlington Little League, team manager Jeff Vanderwerff said the players developed a chemistry and learned how to support one another.
“We got 12 of the best,” Vanderwerff said. “And they all kind of bring something to the table.”
Munson’s son, Emmett Munson, delivered a highlight in the championship win over Whitefish Bay by hitting the game’s only home run. Munson said he was proud of his son and also proud of the other players.
“It was a team effort,” he said. “Every kid contributed one way or another.”
