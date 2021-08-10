Watch now: Victory parade awaits Burlington Little Leaguers after state championship

BURLINGTON — The boys of summer are champions again in Burlington.

Burlington Little League baseball is celebrating a state championship for a team of 11-year-olds who finished atop all Wisconsin competitors this year in their age group.

The city is planning an Aug. 23 parade to honor the champions, along with a team of 9- and 10-year-olds who finished just shy of a state title in their own age group.

“Our Burlington community is proud of both teams,” Mayor Jeannie Hefty said.

Burlington Little League has enjoyed many such glory days in the past, including in 2018 when another team of 11-year-olds who won a state title.

About five years earlier, a team of 12-year-olds won a state championship, advancing to Midwest regional competition — just one step away from the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Coaches and parents of this year’s champions already are looking ahead to the possibility that this same group — as 12-year-olds next year — might compete for a spot in the national limelight.