Watch Now: Union Grove parade spectators cheer the return of a summer holiday tradition

UNION GROVE — Gina Pierangeli remembers sitting at home last summer and missing much of the fun that usually comes with the Fourth of July.
This summer, she did not miss a thing.
The Pleasant Prairie mother and her three children spread out blankets, painted their faces and enjoyed a Fourth of July parade Monday along Durand Avenue (Highway 11) in Union Grove.
After the COVID-19 pandemic spoiled so many traditions in 2020, Pierangeli said she was extra appreciative about reclaiming a sense of normalcy for the midsummer classic.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “Just celebrating America and family time and all the simple pleasures in life.”
The Pierangelis joined hundreds of other spectators who lined the streets of Union Grove for a noisy and colorful parade of fire trucks, tractors, horses and performers that was more than a mile long.
With few signs of face masks or other soon-to-be-forgotten COVID-19 images, parade participants and watchers relished the opportunity to recapture the Fourth of July they remembered from days gone by.
Union Grove did present a Fourth of July parade last year. But in a sense, people used this Independence Day to declare their independence from COVID.
Ken Klawinski of Racine, who made the trip to Union Grove to visit friends and catch the parade, said it felt good to observe a holiday tradition unencumbered by worries about the public health crisis.
“We talk about freedom all the time,” he said. “I think it’s important.”
Although the pandemic has not been declared over, public health officials have reported declining caseloads and fewer fatalities as vaccinations have become widely available. Health officials have relaxed warnings and safety precautions to make events such as parades once again feel safe.
Organizers of the Union Grove holiday parade brought together about 90 floats and marching units to entertain the crowd assembled along Durand Avenue and Main Street.
The parade route extended from the Racine County Fairgrounds to Union Grove High School, setting the stage for a red, white and blue celebration that lasted more than an hour, to the delight of those in attendance. Some groups even set up tailgate-style cookouts to make the parade even more of an event.
With sunny skies and hot July temperatures, a few parade float riders could not resist squirting water into a crowd that was thankful for the chance to cool off.
Marylan Kirby of Burlington recalled last summer’s darkest moments, when COVID-19 forced people to avoid crowds and to sacrifice beloved traditions.
This year, Kirby was thrilled to join her friend, Gladalee Lindstrom, in watching the Union Grove parade, surrounded by other celebrants. Kirby said she cherished the opportunity to be among people again and to welcome back a normal Fourth of July.
“Love it,” she said. “I’m glad it’s over — no more masks.”