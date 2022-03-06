Watch Now: Ukrainian-born Racinians speak out against Putin during rally in Racine

RACINE — What can people in Racine and the U.S. do to combat the illegal aggression that Russian President Vladimir Putin has brought to Ukraine?

“To say that we would like to support Ukraine and stop this war … Help to save refugees. We need support of whole world.”

That’s what Lena Latyshev said. She’s lived in Racine since 2005, having moved here with her husband after he was relocated for work with SC Johnson. Before that, she was born and raised in Ukraine.

Her parents, Olexander Bushev and Tanya Drogal, moved to Racine in 2020 from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, currently under siege from Russian invaders.

“I’m very grateful for this community. We have to stop Putin. We have to stop Russia,” Latyshev said Sunday afternoon during a rally on Monument Square, where dozens gathered to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they protect their homeland from the war of aggression orchestrated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian citizens are speaking out, too. Tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets of Moscow and more than 50 other Russian cities on Sunday to say “No to war,” even as the country’s police threatened to jail those who speak out against Putin's regime and the war against its much smaller neighbor to the west. An estimated 4,300 Russian antiwar demonstrators were arrested.

“When something happens to you, my brothers and sisters, something happens to me,” Ernest Ni’A, pastor of Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church in Racine, said during Sunday's rally in Racine.

“(In war), how many millions have died? How insane is this? … and it’s still going on?” Greg Petro, deacon at St. Rita Catholic Church, said later. “This is about solidarity. What happens to one, happens to all. We are one human family.”

Petro continued, quoting from a prayer Pope Francis issued in response to the war in Ukraine: “Open our eyes and our hearts, and give us the courage to say: Never again war! With war, everything is lost.”

Jenny Rettmueller of Racine has been in touch with her family in Ukraine; her grandfather was born there. On the second day of the invasion, her aunt and other relatives fled Kyiv after an orphanage was bombed. They’re now in Lviv, another city has yet to be directly attacked but has been swamped with refugees seeking safety.

On Sunday, Rettmueller said her family learned that their loved ones abroad were now living as refugees and had run out of food.

Sunday’s ceremony closed with Drogal walking into the center of the assembled crowd.

Fighting back tears, she waved a flag and said: “I love everyone. Thank you for your support.”

