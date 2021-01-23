WATCH NOW: Two protests, one Saturday | Some RUSD parents want a choice while union wants to stay all-virtual

RACINE — Saturday was a day of two protests in Racine over whether students and staff members of the Racine Unified School District should return to in-person learning.
The first was the Safety, Equity and Trust Car Caravan, led by Racine Educators United, for parents and educators who don’t believe it’s safe yet to return to in-person learning without precautions like vaccinations, contact tracing, regular testing, building updates and more in place.
The second was the Rally For Choice for those who want Unified to put together a plan that will give them a choice between in-person or virtual learning.
9 a.m.: Safety, Equity and Trust Car Caravan
The Safety, Equity and Trust Caravan gathered at REU’s office at 1201 West Blvd. at 9 a.m., and were scheduled to drive in line at 10 a.m.
Joycelynn Andacht-Jones, parent of a daughter who teaches at Racine Unified School District and a former educator, wrote on her car window during the caravan “Science is not a dirty word.”
“People need to realize kids aren’t falling behind, they’re surviving a pandemic,” Andacht-Jones said. “Vaccines first, then back to school.”
Angelina Cruz, president of REU, said the caravan’s purpose is to highlight concerns about returning to the classroom.
“One student or educator dying or spreading the virus to their families is too many,” Cruz said, adding Racine County is one of the hottest spots for the novel coronavirus in Wisconsin with more than 19,000 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
Cruz said Unified needs to share a plan for the safety of educators, staff and families before they can fully return to in-person learning.
“We should all be partnering and doubling down and making remote learning work to keep everyone safe instead of expending precious energy and time debating what science tells us, that it’s simply not safe to reopen schools at this point,” she said.
Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, president of Kenosha Education Association and parent of an RUSD graduate, said she wants Racine to use Kenosha as an example that they should not return to in-person learning.
Kitts-Lewinski told the story of Jeanne Holmes-Hoffman, a Kenosha Unified School District educator who says she believes she contracted COVID-19 from school and passed it onto her husband, who died Jan. 3. Another KUSD educator’s spouse has also reportedly died from COVID-19 in similar circumstances.
“It’s not safe, it’s not the time,” Kitts-Lewinski said of returning to in-person learning. “It’s not worth people’s lives.”
Cruz wanted to emphasize educators have been working hard to ensure students get the same attention learning from home, and that it’s not that teachers don’t want to go back to work.
“People have been painting this as educators not wanting to return to school,” Cruz said, “but there’s no place we’d rather be than with our students.”
11 a.m.: Rally For Choice
At Rally For Choice, which took place at Monument Square in Downtown Racine, people were demonstrating their need for a choice between virtual and in-person learning.
Tammy Heffel, a grandparent of children who attend RUSD and organizer of the rally, said her group is ready for their children to have the option to learn in person and are fine with “those who want to remain virtual.”
Maggie Prochaska, parent of a third grader at RUSD, said her child does very well virtually, but she is missing social interaction due to being an only child.
Prochaska said RUSD not putting a solid plan together for returning to in-person learning has caused her to look into other schools. “If they come up with a plan … if the vaccines are available in a month … then we’re willing to wait another month,” Prochaska said.
Ally Docksey, an RUSD parent who is running for Racine Unified District School Board, said the district hasn’t been listening to parents’ feedback, and is in turn, failing their district.
“I want to make the distinction that it’s not our teachers,” Docksey said. “My kids have been blessed with some fantastic teachers working so hard to make the best out of a bad situation.”
Docksey said the one thing that would help students who are currently suffering during the shutdown by not getting their education is to open schools back up.
Heffel said she and her group take the pandemic seriously, they just want to listen to “facts over fear.”
“We respect the virus,” Heffel said. “We also want to respect other people’s perspectives, and for them to respect ours.”
Heffel added she and her group are “very sad about people who have lost their lives” due to COVID-19. “Our hearts go out to them,” she said.