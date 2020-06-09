WATCH NOW: Tropical Storm Cristobal arrives today in southeast Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are expected to move through southeast Wisconsin today. The storm is expected to create “life-threatening waves and currents” on Lake Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.

Since records began, only three tropical systems have tracked across Wisconsin. These systems were Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, an unnamed hurricane in 1949 and The Galveston Hurricane in 1900.

The storm is expected to start at about 4 p.m. today and is expected to continue until about midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain and flooding is the main concern, especially west of Madison where 2 or more inches of rain will likely fall.

Because Cristobal may be pulled to the west, Racine County may see a little less precipitation than areas further inland, said Cameron Miller, meteorologist for the NWS. Racine County will see one-half inch to one inch of rain.

There also is a small potential for a tornado late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Winds will be coming off the lake and there could be the potential for five-foot waves.