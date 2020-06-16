Watch now: Trailer premieres for documentary about Ty'Rese West's story on one-year anniversary of his death

As production on “Cycle” continues over the next few months, “our hope is to illuminate … how this cycle continues,” Kezman said. “This is going to keep happening. Who is the next name we’re going to know? And with Ty’Rese’s story, we feel really strongly that by trying to uncover how this potential cover-up happened, we can really get to the heart of how those things happen and touch on how our justice system in baked with racial bias.”

The plan had been for months for the trailer for “Cycle” to come out on the anniversary of West’s death. It’s now just a coincidence that conversations surrounding race and policing in America are coming to a head, following the death of Floyd on May 25.

So far, Kezman and Howell have recorded interviews with West’s mother and other community leaders at The DeKoven Center on Caron Butler Drive. They also traveled to Minneapolis to capture the upheaval happening there.