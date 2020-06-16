Watch now: Trailer premieres for documentary about Ty'Rese West's story on one-year anniversary of his death

RACINE — When Racine natives William Howell and Laura Dyan Kezman met last November, they thought they were just going to workshop Howell’s idea.
Howell explained he wanted to make a documentary about the story of Ty’Rese West, the 18-year-old Racinian who was killed after fleeing from a Mount Pleasant police officer on June 15, 2019.
They talked for two hours over coffee. Kezman, a 33-year-old Milwaukee-based filmmaker with one documentary about racial injustice already under her belt, was just supposed to help give some guidance to Howell.
Now, they are co-directors on the documentary “Cycle: The Right to Remain Violent.” The trailer for the still-in-production film dropped on Monday, the one-year anniversary of West’s death.
“The Ty’Rese story represents not just those names (of people killed by police) that we know: the George Floyds, the Tamir Rices, the Eric Garners. Ty’Rese also represents all of the names that we don’t know. All of the incidents like this where the narrative has been completely dictated by law enforcement, their version of the story, and when videos are captured and don’t go viral,” Kezman said.
After a Racine Police Department investigation, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson found that the officer acted in self-defense in the shooting, in part because West appeared to have been reaching for a gun as the officer was trying to arrest him, according to her findings. But questions remain.
There’s no video of the shooting of Ty’Rese West, according to authorities. The Mount Pleasant police officer did not have his body camera turned on, according to the police department. The camera from the police officer’s squad car was not pointed in the direction of where the shooting occurred either.
No businesses have come forward with any security footage.
“We’re convinced that more evidence has to exist from what happened that night,” Kezman said.
“What we’re hoping to do with this film, which I think is different than a lot of other films that are focused on these tragic police killings of black people, what we’re hoping to do is to expand that narrative.”
Even though West’s name is now well-known in Racine and his story has spread a little around Wisconsin, his story doesn’t have the recognition of Floyd or Philando Castile or Breonna Taylor.
As production on “Cycle” continues over the next few months, “our hope is to illuminate … how this cycle continues,” Kezman said. “This is going to keep happening. Who is the next name we’re going to know? And with Ty’Rese’s story, we feel really strongly that by trying to uncover how this potential cover-up happened, we can really get to the heart of how those things happen and touch on how our justice system in baked with racial bias.”
The plan had been for months for the trailer for “Cycle” to come out on the anniversary of West’s death. It’s now just a coincidence that conversations surrounding race and policing in America are coming to a head, following the death of Floyd on May 25.
So far, Kezman and Howell have recorded interviews with West’s mother and other community leaders at The DeKoven Center on Caron Butler Drive. They also traveled to Minneapolis to capture the upheaval happening there.
“We didn’t know we would be encountering what would be the genesis of what is happening right now,” Kezman said of what they saw in Minneapolis, and how it “ignited” a worldwide movement. The duo has also filmed demonstrations in Racine and Milwaukee over the past couple weeks.
The next steps, Kezman said, are interviewing more people with knowledge of the West shooting, talking to national experts to give perspective on how West’s story fits into the larger narrative and to continue digging into law enforcement’s narrative as it relates to West’s death.
Hundreds demonstrate outside courthouse as they await decision on West shooting
At least 300 demonstrators stood outside the Racine County Courthouse, holding signs and yelling chants, as they awaited the district attorney's decision to not charge Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ty'Rese West.
