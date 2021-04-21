Watch Now: Tiny Hooves Sanctuary teaches farm animal compassion one volunteer at a time

UNION GROVE — Tiny Hooves. Big hearts. Can’t resist.

Beca Thompson, Tiny Hooves Sanctuary‘s founder and president, wants anyone who comes to the farm — volunteer or visitor — to fall in love with the rescued animals there, learn more about compassionate farm animal care and maybe even go vegan.

“Which is hard,” said Thompson, who runs Tiny Hooves, 1117 N. Britton Road, as a vegan organization. “In Wisconsin, it’s all about meat and cheese.”

One of the ways Thompson likes to practice the sanctuary’s mission in action is by inviting volunteers to come on designated work days throughout the year. The sanctuary is all-volunteer-run on a daily basis, but Thompson opens the farm up a few times a year when big jobs need to be done by more people.

On Sunday morning, the big jobs included clearing out the pasture after the long winter and building a separate, small enclosure for three special needs sheep at the sanctuary. About two dozen volunteers showed up.

“Being a volunteer myself, seeing a village come together to help out is so hopeful,” said Thompson.