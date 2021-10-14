Watch Now: They were homeless and jobless, but found hope opening a clothing store in Racine

RACINE — In 2017, Deon'Te Cottingham injured his spinal cord at work. He had to have two back surgeries within a 6-month six months the following years.
Not long after that, in 2019, his "brother in spirit" Anthony Price died in a car accident. His dad got sick, his mother-in-law died, and the Cottinghams — Deon'Te, his wife LaShaya and their four children — became homeless.
"We were in a dark place, just for a long time," Deon'Te said. "Reality started hitting because I couldn't provide for my family the way that I usually could … A job wouldn't hire me after two back surgeries."
Recognizing they had prior experience in designing clothing, the Cottinghams decided they would take a shot at working for themselves if they didn't have luck in getting hired.
The couple soon opened their brick-and-mortar clothing store, Regal Society Lifestyle, in October 2020. The store, 1301 Villa St., sells the Cottinghams' own apparel as well as apparel from other black-owned businesses in Racine.
A 'royal' mindset
The store celebrated its first year anniversary on Saturday, inviting customers old and new to shop the latest styles. Everything inside is handmade or printed by the brand owners. Some is even produced in-store.
The Cottinghams began printing when they organized their own traveling youth basketball team, called Racine Royals (which stood for Rebuilding Our Youth As Leaders) and designed the uniforms. They were still running the program when Deon'Te was struggling to find work when LaShaya asked him: "Why don't we start our own clothing line?"
The name "Regal Society" comes from the Cottinghams' belief that everyone is either a king or queen, and should wear a crown — whether that crown is self-confidence, strength or another symbol of power.
Developing a clothing brand with that message, in light of their recent struggles, meant a lot to the couple.
"When you dress a certain way, you feel a certain way," Deon'Te said. "Our goal coming out of that dark place was to not only make us feel better … but we have four children and we wanted them to see us, and uplift them."
Focus on mental health
Mental health is often swept under the rug, especially in black or poor communities, Deon'Te said. That lack of awareness then became more of a driving force in bringing light to mental health advocacy through clothing brands.
"On the flip side of regal in the mindset, there's a narrative that's put out that the blacks are animals, savages and monsters, right? … The more you hear it, the more you start to believe it," Deon'Te said. "And we are more than that. We're bigger than that. We're better than that. And we refuse for people to think: that's all we're about."
He added: "Our brand was made to lift people up … that opens up a dialogue and teaches self love. We want to use our story as a platform for others to know they're not alone."
According to Mental Health America, black people in America experience mental health conditions at about the same rate, possibly even at a lesser rate, than white Americans.
However, the consequences of mental health conditions prove to be more long-lasting for black people. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, mental health conditions can remain or worsen in black people due to lack of access to proper mental health services and a negative stigma toward seeking help.
There's also a connection between untreated mental health conditions in people of color and incarcerations, according to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
"Even though people of color are more likely to be involved in the criminal justice system, there is evidence that they are less likely to be identified as having a mental health problem. Also, they are less likely to receive access to treatment once incarcerated," wrote Leah Pope, a research fellow in the policing program at the Vera Institute of Justice, in an article published on NAMI.org.
Racism and marginalization, such as the stereotypes Deon'Te mentioned, also exacerbate mental health conditions in black people, according to MHA.
Deborah Bell, a licensed mental health professional with her own practice — Be Insightful Counseling in Kenosha — said untreated mental health conditions in black communities are prone to create "intergenerational trauma."
According to the American Psychological Association, intergenerational trauma — also called legacy trauma — occurs when a family member passes down the stresses of a traumatic event to another family member, whether on purpose or unintentionally.
Bell used the example of abuse and neglect in the home. If one family member is abused or neglected and does not seek help, another family member may learn that behavior, or translate it to anger issues or other implications. Physically, intergenerational trauma can manifest in health issues like high blood pressure or heart disease, Bell said.
"Like a grandmother's ring that you pass down — if a grandmother experiences trauma, so does a mother, and so does their child," Bell said.
To help cure that trauma, Bell said advocates who have lived experiences like the Cottinghams (whom she is good friends with) should continue to spark dialogue.
Clothing with a message directed at young people, who often look to clothing as a means of expression, can "mean a lot for opening up conversations and breaking up that stigma," Bell said, "that it's OK to say you're not OK."