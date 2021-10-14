Watch Now: They were homeless and jobless, but found hope opening a clothing store in Racine

A brand collective

Regal Society Lifestyle also carries brands with similar messages of perseverance. The Cottinghams said they wanted to be able to open their own business up to others and, by coincidence, they created a collective of black-owned brands.

Motivated By Struggle is an athleisure brand created by Nick Larry as a love letter to his family, who have gone through a lot of loss and struggle, and yet remain headstrong.

Alik, owned by Khauilah "Kila" Young, is all about feeling like a warrior. "'Alik' means protector of all mankind. In life, I've always been that protector in my family … it's actually my nickname backwards," Young said. Young's brand is an ode to her son, a cancer survivor who was diagnosed at just 1 year old — and caring for him since she was a teenager has made her feel "like I'm a warrior."

Camryn Thomas-Walker, owner of the Cavon Walker Collection, offers formalwear and accessories for the store, which are mostly hand-sewn in-store. Sewing is in Thomas-Walker's DNA, he said; his grandmother and mother knew how to sew.

He opened his own collection in 2016 and then branched out to operate inside Regal Society Lifestyle in what he called "one of the best things that's happened to me, business-wise."

Larry said being part of a brand collective like the one at Regal Society feels like "family. We're all working for the greater good."