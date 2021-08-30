Watch Now: The Racine Video Production Workshops program is making young actors and filmmakers in training

A big aspect of the workshop program is having outside actors, filmmakers and people working in media to speak and share their experiences with the students.

Last year alone, the program had sessions with Milwaukee-born actor Adam Zastrow, who has appearances on “Mindhunter” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” among his many screen credits, and Kenosha-born sound designer Cameron Steenhagen, who was the dialogue editor for “Joker,” “Birds of Prey” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and has an IMDb.com page with 123 screen credits.

Love wants to continue bringing in special guests.

“There are several local filmmakers who are premiering feature films this year and they’ve all spoken in the past,” Love said. “I’m hoping to have them back and try making the connection to the students that this isn’t just a fun thing to do on the weekends but people can actually make a living doing this.”

The new year of Racine Video Production Workshops starts on Sept. 7 at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. The workshops meet from 2:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays. Students can find more information at facebook.com/RacineVideo.