Watch Now: The Racine Video Production Workshops program is making young actors and filmmakers in training

RACINE — School is back in session, and video production might be a student’s new obsession.
The Racine Video Production Workshops is an after-school program offered in partnership with Racine Unified School District’s Extended Learning Program and sponsored by Educators Credit Union.
Students in Racine County from grades 6-12 are encouraged to join, whether they’re enrolled in an RUSD school, remote learning or home-schooled.
“The goal is to teach students video production,” said Jason Love, supervisor of the workshop program. “Beyond that, they will learn leadership, project management and even marketing.”
Self-expression through production
Love founded the program in 2017 after mostly teaching film animation for nearly a decade.
He said he was aware that RUSD offered media classes, but wanted to create an opportunity for students to not worry about being graded.
“It was an opportunity to have students not follow rubrics or be graded,” said Love. “I wanted it to be open to what they want to do and more about self-expression.”
The program has worked on many different projects from making documentaries and short films to marketing trailers for local theaters. Some projects were done in collaboration with Case Eagle Theater, The Puppet Underground, University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Racine County and Animation Celebration Fest.
Tragedy, to education
In 2018, students in the program were devastated to learn of the Parkland High School mass shooting in Florida. The students worked together to create a video message, showing their support for the victims and community members healing.
“The students each wanted to send a message, so we worked together,” Love said. “They wrote individual messages of support and then came as a group to bring the words together and make it one cohesive video.”
This year, the program will work on creating four films during the school year. Their first project is a supernatural action film that’s under two minutes long, featuring one action shot with special effects.
The students will also have an opportunity premiere their films on a bigger screen.
“This year will be the first time we’ll be able to screen the students’ films at the end of the year at one of the local theaters,” Love said.
Making connections
The students are the ones calling the shots and making sure everything is on schedule, operating every level of pre-production, production and post-production process.
These processes include script-writing, costume design, filming and stage crew, Adobe Creative Suite’s editing and color correction. Afterwards, Love teaches the students how to market their films using Facebook ads and looking at analytics.
The program has 50 students participating throughout the school year, with students joining and leaving when a new project comes around.
A big aspect of the workshop program is having outside actors, filmmakers and people working in media to speak and share their experiences with the students.
Last year alone, the program had sessions with Milwaukee-born actor Adam Zastrow, who has appearances on “Mindhunter” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” among his many screen credits, and Kenosha-born sound designer Cameron Steenhagen, who was the dialogue editor for “Joker,” “Birds of Prey” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and has an IMDb.com page with 123 screen credits.
Love wants to continue bringing in special guests.
“There are several local filmmakers who are premiering feature films this year and they’ve all spoken in the past,” Love said. “I’m hoping to have them back and try making the connection to the students that this isn’t just a fun thing to do on the weekends but people can actually make a living doing this.”
The new year of Racine Video Production Workshops starts on Sept. 7 at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. The workshops meet from 2:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays. Students can find more information at facebook.com/RacineVideo.
“We’re always encouraging everyone to sign up,” Love said. “We will always adjust the schedule to what works best for everyone.”