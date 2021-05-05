Watch Now | That's the spirit: Racine Paranormal Investigators visit Social on Sixth, seek more haunted locations

“That moment, I got triggered instantly, I just felt this electrical, tingling rush run through my back. It was the weirdest thing I had ever felt in my life.”

Helmick said what keeps him going, doing these investigations, is wanting to know what’s next.

“It’s also to help people when there’s no one else to help them,” Helmick said. “We’ve run into a lot of different situations … some just want answers, others want them (spirits) dealt with.”

Sorensen said he likes being on RPI for the growth in spirituality, bringing God to people.

“I enjoy sitting with people and talking with them, allowing them to express themselves, what they believe, what they don’t believe, from a non-judgmental place,” Sorensen said. “It’s all about awareness for me … where are they at? It’s all very fascinating.”

Helmick had two words in response to those are skeptics or non-believers: “come along.” RPI invites people to join public investigations.

Otherwise, Helmick has a “to each his own” viewpoint for nonbelievers, he said: “If that’s your thing, that’s your thing.”