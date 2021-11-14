Watch Now: Taking class to North Beach: Racine students learning to protect Lake Michigan

RACINE — After years of planning and a delay due to the pandemic, local students were finally able to go to North Beach this week to learn how to protect the fragile coast of Lake Michigan.

The pilot coastal engineering program was the brain child of Wisconsin Sea Grant Senior Special Librarian and Education Coordinator Ann Moser and was brought to fruition through a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as well as collaboration between Wisconsin Sea Grant, the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps and Racine Unified School District. Moser said it was great to finally see everything come together and to see the students ask questions.

“These students are asking all these amazing questions about their place and just watching their imagination get sparked — it’s been a long time (since) I have been able to work with students, so being with students in this age group, it’s just fun,” Moser said.

The program brought coastal engineering ideas into the classroom and into action at the beach. Before their trip to the beach, Jerstad-Agerholm School seventh grade students covered coursework in the classroom with their teachers. Once on the beach, they got to see the lessons come to life with real-world applications.

Students went from station to station, learning about coastal management. While at one station, they measured the density of native plants on the dunes opposed to invasive species. They also measured the width of the beach and wind speeds at another.

GLCCC crew volunteer Saeveeon Mosby and Wisconsin Sea Grant Fellow Lydia Salus both helped with the program, leading the station that measured plant density. While they both enjoyed working with the younger students, the opportunity was twofold for Mosby, who at 20, is working towards earning his high school diploma with GLCCC.

“Actually, I’m just ready to graduate,” Mosby said when asked to what he was most looking forward. “But, I’m also looking to new beginnings, like this kind of helped me find (my)self a little bit.”

Taneka Golden, one of two Jerstad science teachers whose classes attended the trip, said the program has changed the way she approaches her lessons to incorporate more hands-on material. For Golden, it was all about seeing her students’ “light bulb” moments between learning in the classroom and their experiences on the beach.

Golden also noted that all of her students had told her how much they had enjoyed the experience, including seventh grader Gabby Irbin, who noted how different the experience was from the traditional classroom setting.

“Just seeing it on a computer is one thing, but being upfront with it, and being able to feel it and see it is different,” Gabby said.

Come spring, the students will return to the beach.

While the plans are not set in stone, they will likely be working on planting native plant species on the dunes as well as a public service announcement about the work they are doing.

After its completion, the program and curriculum will be evaluated and potentially be shared out with not only more RUSD schools, but schools around the nation, which Gabby hopes will be the case so more students can share the experience.

For the team at Sea Grant, their hope is to grow the next generation of leaders of the Great Lakes.

“We’re hoping that we’re creating the foundation for future leaders of the Great Lakes … the goal is that kids will take ownership for the place and that this project can continue to live on,” Moser said. “That’s our hope, and watching some of these kids today, I think hopefully we’ll accomplish that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.