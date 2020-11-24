WATCH NOW: Sweatshop Movement looks to 'Make Big Moves'

“We’re obviously hoping they can raise more than the $5,000,” Osborne said. “$10,000 is sort of the bare minimum to try and get the space built out in the most basic way. There’s some other stuff they’d like to do that will go past $5,000.”

As of press time, 16 donors had contributed a total of $725 on Go Fund Me toward Sweatshop Movement’s minimum $5,000 fundraising goal to ensure a full $5,000 matching challenge gift from the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation.

“Any size donation, even teensy ones, will help,” Bozinovski said.

Osborne said the foundation’s support of Sweatshop Movement is seen, in part, as a bid to help bolster and grow Racine’s dance and performing arts community.

“Racine has a really extensive visual arts and literary arts community, but a very small dance and performing arts community in general, especially dance,” he noted. “We’d like to see that grow across a range of dance programs … Going forward the next few decades, we really see arts as an economic driver for the community, an important driver for revitalizing the city.”

Osborne said the creative spirit of the arts dovetails nicely with Racine’s creative industrial heritage of innovation.