WATCH NOW: Sweatshop Movement looks to 'Make Big Moves'

RACINE — Having operated the award-winning dance academy Sweatshop Movement for the past eight years, making big moves is nothing new for Erika Bozinovski, the founding director of the nonprofit Racine dance, pom-pom and hip-hop academy. Between now and Dec. 15, Bozinovski is hoping to make perhaps her biggest move yet — raising $5,000 to fully capitalize on an up-to-$5,000 matching gift from the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation.
“This is huge,” Bozinovski said of the gift. “It feels very special. It’s an awesome, amazing opportunity. This comes at a very important time. There were a lot of happy tears. Holy cow! The kids are so excited for this.”
On the move
Throughout its history, Sweatshop Movement has been an organization in movement, living out a nomadic existence by renting as-available space from dance studios and community centers in more 20 locations.
Bozinovski realized the fulfillment of a longtime dream on Aug. 1 when the dance academy took occupancy of its first dedicated studio — 1,700 square feet of leased space at 2723 Carlisle Ave.
For Park High School alumnus Bozinovski, a November 2018 inductee into the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches Hall of Fame, settling into Sweatshop Movement’s new home quickly gave rise to a new dream — properly finishing and furnishing the blank-slate studio space for her 75 students.
Sweatshop Movement, which aims to further and foster legitimate hip-hop and dance training for youths in an accessible and affordable way, plays a “very important” part in the lives of participating students.
“The kids are excited to come here,” she said. “I see how much joy it brings. It’s a place of comfort, safety, learning, joy, activity, relationships. It’s such a blessing.”
Indeed, dance is just a small part of its overall mission.
“Sweatshop is a place where kids are building relationships beyond the skills that they are learning in dance,” Bozinovski explained. “This is more than just a dance studio to them — it’s a home and a family, a place where they come for art but stay for the feeling. We’ve had some very successful past seasons, and even won a very honorable national title this year in hip-hop dance, which was beyond amazing, but at the end of the day it’s the relationships we build while doing it that seems to be the best part for all of us.”
Matching grant challenge
Enter the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, run by Racine residents Robert Osborne and his wife Vera Scekic, a local artist who has exhibited at museums, galleries and art centers throughout the U.S.
Co-founders of ArtRoot, a collaboration of artists and art advocates determined to transform Racine into an inclusive, innovative and flourishing community, Osborne and Scekic are active longtime supporters and benefactors of the Racine arts community with a keen interest in supporting the growth of artists and arts organizations and broadening accessibility to the arts. Past recipients of foundation gifts have included the Racine Art Museum, BONK!, Grassroots Open Mic, Origins of hip-hop, Belle Ensemble, gET bEHIND the aRTS, and the Racine Writer-in-Residence program at The Branch, 1501 Washington Ave.
Journal Times coverage of Sweatshop Movement’s transition into its new studio space led to the couple reaching out to Bozinovski with the offer of a matching challenge gift toward the painting of the studio’s unfinished concrete block walls and the purchase and installation of flooring and mirrors to properly outfit Sweatshop’s new quarters. Bozinovski is looking to replace the studio’s concrete flooring with a gym-styled wood or laminate floor, or in her wildest dreams a costlier shock-absorbing sprung dance floor.
“What she’s been able to do on a shoestring budget is really impressive,” Osborne said of Bozinovski and Sweatshop Movement, one of the only hip-hop-focused dance programs in Wisconsin. “She’s highly creative, motivated, organized. She has a vision of what she wants to do with this organization. From our viewpoint, she’s making these critical connections with the young people in Racine. We think it’s inspiring what she’s doing. Hopefully with a bigger space she can turn this into a bigger program, both in terms of the number of kids served and making the program more visible so more people are aware of it. There’s a lot of potential here if they can get better established and keep expanding.”
If Sweatshop Movement’s newly-launched “Make Big Moves” fundraising campaign raises its full $5,000 goal by Dec. 15, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation will match the full $5,000 for a total of $10,000 towards painting and outfitting the academy’s new studio space.
“We’re obviously hoping they can raise more than the $5,000,” Osborne said. “$10,000 is sort of the bare minimum to try and get the space built out in the most basic way. There’s some other stuff they’d like to do that will go past $5,000.”
As of press time, 16 donors had contributed a total of $725 on Go Fund Me toward Sweatshop Movement’s minimum $5,000 fundraising goal to ensure a full $5,000 matching challenge gift from the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation.
“Any size donation, even teensy ones, will help,” Bozinovski said.
Osborne said the foundation’s support of Sweatshop Movement is seen, in part, as a bid to help bolster and grow Racine’s dance and performing arts community.
“Racine has a really extensive visual arts and literary arts community, but a very small dance and performing arts community in general, especially dance,” he noted. “We’d like to see that grow across a range of dance programs … Going forward the next few decades, we really see arts as an economic driver for the community, an important driver for revitalizing the city.”
Osborne said the creative spirit of the arts dovetails nicely with Racine’s creative industrial heritage of innovation.
“Racine has this history of innovation and creativity — look at the number of patents that have been awarded here over the last hundred years,” he observed. “We’re really trying to support and promote creative people here in Racine. I think it’s important for people to realize it’s not just about the performances, it’s also about growing the whole creative community, introducing kids early to experiences and groups that can help that grow and try to spread that across the whole community. We really think that’s an important part of this.”
Learn more
For more information on Sweatshop Movement or to make a tax-deductible Make Big Moves donation for the matching gift challenge, visit sweat-move.org. Online Go Fund Me donations can also be made at charity.gofundme.com/sweatshopmovement. Donation checks can be mailed to Sweatshop Movement, 2723 Carlisle Ave., Racine, WI 53404.
More information is also available by visiting Sweatshop Movement on Facebook or Instagram, calling or texting Sweatshop Movement at 608-442-3542, or emailing info@sweat-move.org.
