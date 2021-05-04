Watch Now: Student health care, 4K schools discussed during Neubauer's budget tour stop

RACINE — For 13-year-old Lydia Taft, a student at Starbuck Middle School in Racine, one of the most important things is for her and her peers to have equal access to health care.
“For a lot of kids in middle school, it’s tough,” Taft said. “Teenage hormones, anxiety.”
Taft was one of the speakers at a press conference advocating for Governor Tony Evers’ proposed state budget and how it supports public education. The conference was held Monday afternoon at Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine.
Racine was one of the stops for state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, stops on her Border-to-Border Budget Tour, a series of press conferences led by local officials and advocates across the state, discussing issues on the budget.
The tour is a part of Evers’s Badger Bounceback initiative, which aims to provide opportunities for Wisconsinites to discuss and give feedback on the state budget. At Julian Thomas, the main topics surrounded supporting public schools.
Neubauer, a Forward Wisconsin host and Assembly Joint Finance Committee member, said the priority in Racine is to make sure “every kid has access to a great education, and to reduce racial disparities (in education).”
Natalia Taft, a District 13 alder and Lydia’s parent, said when she was finding a new place for her family to live, one of her biggest considerations was schooling.
“If we want a vibrant community that people want to live in, we should have vibrant schools,” Natalia said.
Angelina Cruz, president of the Racine Educators United teachers’ union, said the governor’s proposed budget prioritizes the needs of “our most underserved populations,” such as students in special education, English language learners and those in poverty.
Cruz said the state reimburses only 30% of the total cost for special education, and 4% for English language learners, “which causes significant budget shortfalls for schools that have a high number of students in these categories, including our USD.”
“This budget brings hope,” Cruz said. “It ensures we can provide for our most underserved populations.”
Student health care
Lydia was most concerned about securing more funding for counseling and health care provisions for students. She shared she had juvenile arthritis, arthritis found in children, and the medical professionals at her school have helped her.
“They’ve been very good at helping me come up with 504 plans,” Lydia said, referring to the plans made for students with disabilities to help and protect them along school.
She said she wanted students to continue to have those opportunities, and for counselors, nurses and other medical staff at schools to be able to provide more, which can be done through more funding.
“Kids should have the full opportunity, no matter what, to get the best (education) they can,” Lydia said.
The press conference was held in front of the Racine Community Health Center, located at Julian Thomas, which hopes to provide full access to health care services to everyone in the community.
Mayor Cory Mason said a health care clinic is absolutely needed for a community like Racine — especially in the Lincoln-King neighborhood, which “is the most economically challenged and racially diverse neighborhood.”
Wisconsin is one of 12 states that have not accepted the Medicaid expansion, Mason pointed out, and he urged the state to do its part in order to support underserved areas and create more clinics.
4K schools
Supporting early childhood education, namely 4-year-old kindergarten (4K) schools, was at the forefront of Carmen Ayers’s points during the press conference.
Ayers, the parent of a child in RUSD’s Montessori School and president of the Parent Teacher Association, said 4K schools help with kindergarten readiness.
Ayers would like to see a full-day 4K program for young children, she said, adding it would help communities of color. According to RUSD, 4K programs help acclimate young children into schooling before they begin kindergarten; this helps with “language skills, listening skills, muscle coordination, social skills and other prerequisites to learning.”
“There is $3 million in funding for early childhood education,” Ayers said. “There should be a substantial investment in 4K schools.”
Travis Eales, a fourth-grade teacher at Julian Thomas, said backing schools in the budget is important for educators, but for the students even more.
Eales said the general public doesn’t always see what students go through “just to get to school,” and teachers see the struggles they have.
“Their outside burdens,” Eales said, referring to needing transportation or helping with siblings at home, “go under the radar. There’s so much effort just in showing up.”