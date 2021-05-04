Watch Now: Student health care, 4K schools discussed during Neubauer's budget tour stop

Natalia Taft, a District 13 alder and Lydia’s parent, said when she was finding a new place for her family to live, one of her biggest considerations was schooling.

“If we want a vibrant community that people want to live in, we should have vibrant schools,” Natalia said.

Angelina Cruz, president of the Racine Educators United teachers’ union, said the governor’s proposed budget prioritizes the needs of “our most underserved populations,” such as students in special education, English language learners and those in poverty.

Cruz said the state reimburses only 30% of the total cost for special education, and 4% for English language learners, “which causes significant budget shortfalls for schools that have a high number of students in these categories, including our USD.”

“This budget brings hope,” Cruz said. “It ensures we can provide for our most underserved populations.”

Student health care

Lydia was most concerned about securing more funding for counseling and health care provisions for students. She shared she had juvenile arthritis, arthritis found in children, and the medical professionals at her school have helped her.

