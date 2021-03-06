Watch Now: State boys basketball: St. Catherine's beats Lake Country 68-49, brings home another gold ball

OSHKOSH — Kamari McGee sensed he was needed Friday night. And he wasn't about to disappoint his teammates on the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team.
Playing his final high school game, the 6-foot guard scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to spark his cold-shooting team. And the Angels rode on his back to defeat Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 68-49 in the WIAA Division 3 championship game at the Menominee Nation Arena.
After a hot start, St. Catherine's tailed off with its shooting and ended up 13 for 32 from the floor in the first half. Lake Country Lutheran (26-2) rallied from a 23-7 deficit to pull to within 32-27 at halftime.
But then McGee went to work, seemingly scoring at will at times against Lake County Lutheran's spread-out defense.
"I don't know what came over me," said McGee, a UW-Green Bay recruit. "I just realized that we weren't shooting that well. I was getting to my spots easy, so I was just taking (on advantage of that.
"If they (Lake Country Lutheran) would have helped (on defense), I would have dumped it off. But they didn't, so I just kept going and kept going. I didn't take my foot off the gas."
With McGee setting the tone, the Angels (28-1) scratched a nagging itch after their 25-0 team last year was denied a chance at a state championship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It marked the 15th state championship in the history of St. Catherine's program and the 50th for all sports at the school.
Making this season all the more unique is that not once did the Angels get to play in the St. Catherine's John F. McGuire Gymnasium because of City of Racine restrictions in response to the pandemic. But they forged through without a complaint, St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said, because these kids just wanted to have a chance to play basketball.
And they went out in style following a somewhat lackluster 59-47 semifinal victory over Wrightstown in Friday morning's semifinal. Senior forward Jameer Barker celebrated his 18th birthday in that game by coming through with 22 points and 16 rebounds. And then he had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the championship game.
"I think this morning probably wasn't our best brand of basketball, especially offensively," Bennett said. "I think we were a little loose with the ball. But especially in the second half against Lake Country Lutheran, we showed a little bit who were were.
"We showed a little bit of our toughness, we showed a little bit of our playmaking and the best thing is we did it together."
The emotions were overwhelming. Players erupted in joy at midcourt after this one was in the books. Bennett gave a hug to Brock Naidl, one of four seniors last year who were deprived of playing for a state championship. And the weight these players carried having to play all road games while knowing they had just one more chance to atone for last year was finally lifted.
Because of the pandemic, only the head coach and one player were permitted to participate in the post-game press conference for each team. There was no question McGee was going to be chosen to represent St. Catherine's along with Bennett after his dazzling final 18 minutes Friday night.
To say the least, McGee was playing with a purpose.
"We realized we weren't playing just for ourselves, we were playing for the seniors who didn't get to make it here last year," McGee said. "We wanted to work so hard to get back to the position we were in last year just so we could so it for those seniors, honestly, and do it for one another.
"When we were walked into the locker room today, I said, 'We came in here as a family, we're going to play as a family and we're going to win as a family."
In addition to McGee's second-half scoring outburst, he was burdened with guarding Luke Haertle, who averages 25.1 points. Giving up four inches to the 6-4 Haertle, McGee limited the forward to 25 points on 7-for-16 shooting,
"I would say with their ball pressure, it was tough to get into the flow of the game," Haertle said. ""Kamari's a great defender and he really pushed me to hit some tough shots. I forced some shots I normally wouldn't force."
While McGee went out with a performance to remember, it was a different kind of night for Tyrese Hunter, a first-team All-State guard as a junior who committed to Iowa State in August.
Hunter, who suffered what was initially feared to be a season-ending ankle injury during a game Jan. 23, scored just two points in 33 minutes — on a steal and layup with 11:54 to play. He also had four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.
"Tyrese was not 100% and I don't say that to make excuses," Bennett said. "Go watch Tyrese Hunter highlights if you want to have a fun 10 minutes. He is as special as they come. He is as electric of an athlete as this state has seen.
"But he's coming off an ankle injury, he missed six games and he was cramping really bad. He's just a kid who fights through it and he wanted to be out there. I thought defensively, he was terrific. He distributed the ball.
"For a kid to be be our all-time leading scorer to say, 'This isn't my night. It's my guy Kamari's night and I'm fine with it,' that shows how special he is."
As for Bennett, he added another chapter to his family's basketball legacy. His Uncle Dick coached Wisconsin to the Final Four in 2000. His father, Jack, coached UW-Stevens Point to NCAA Division III championships in 2004 and '05 when Nick was a star guard for the team. And his first cousin, Tony, coached Virginia to the 2019 NCAA championship.
When asked about this legacy, the 38-year-old Nick Bennett hesitated before answering.
"When I quickly found out that I had no lateral quickness and I couldn't jump and I knew a professional career wasn't going to blossom, I wanted to do the next best thing," said Bennett, who is 106-20 in five seasons as St. Catherine's coach. "I tell our guys all the time, 'Playing the game of basketball is the is the most enjoyable thing you'll ever get to do.' The next best thing is coaching.
"For our guys to see what we wanted to build and to take that and run with it, it's special because they made this program their own. When you want to talk about a legendary place in the state, I think you might start with St. Catherine's. You talk about the coaches and the players and the titles, it's second to none.
"We're 53-1 the last two years and that's a special thing. And I'm always going to be grateful that they brought me along for the ride."
And now a chapter to remember is drawing to a close with this program. In addition to Hunter, McGee and Barker, St. Catherine's three leading scorers this season, the Angels will also lose to graduation Victavian Thomas, Dion Daniels, Calvin Hunter — Tyrese's first cousin — and Marcel Tyler.
McGee was happy to be along for the ride.
"It just feels good to know you can have something that special," McGee said. "St. Catherine's is known for winning and it just feels good to add to that, honestly."
Added Bennett: "We know that basketball is a special sport at St. Catherine's and we're happy to be a part of all the state titles. I want the guys to know, 'When you come back here in 20 years to watch whoever's playing, you'll see that '21 championship and it will mean something. You'll look at it and say, 'I was there for that. I was a part of it.'
"We're just happy to have our name on the wall."