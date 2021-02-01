 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: St. Monica’s Senior Living celebrates 50th anniversary
0 comments
top story
ST. MONICA’S SENIOR LIVING

WATCH NOW: St. Monica’s Senior Living celebrates 50th anniversary

{{featured_button_text}}
Fist bump

Dave Easley, chairman of St. Monica’s Board of Directors, and Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs exchange a fist bump Monday after Dobbs read the proclamation stating that Feb. 1 is known as “St. Monica’s Senior Living Day” in the village.

 Rachel Kubik
50 balloons and cake

Individually-wrapped golden cookies in the shape of hearts plus a decorated cake fill a table at St. Monica’s Senior Living for its 50th anniversary celebration.

CALEDONIA — St. Monica’s Senior Living celebrated its 50th anniversary Monday. Residents, staff and guests took part in the festivities with attending a brief ceremony and indulging in cookies and cake.

The senior living facility, located at 3920 N. Green Bay Road, hosted a crowd of about 20 people near the front entrance early Monday afternoon. Additionally, the Village of Caledonia issued a proclamation that Feb. 1 is known as “St. Monica’s Senior Living Day” in the village.

“Today we have over 100 community members that live here. What an incredible journey it has been,” said Stephany Lichter, director of nursing and compliance officer with St. Monica’s. “As St. Monica’s kicks off its 50th year, we invite our family, staff, volunteers and board members past and present to recognize all that we have achieved together over the last half-century and to look forward to the opportunities that lay ahead in several exciting events.”

Speakers at 50th

Dave Easley, chairman of St. Monica’s Board of Directors; Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs; Sister Angelica Summer, director of pastoral care; and Stephany Lichter, director of nursing and compliance officer; pose for a photo after each spoke at a ceremony at St. Monica’s Senior Living in Caledonia for its 50th anniversary celebration.

Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs said St. Monica’s has done a good job carrying out its mission of serving the elderly population.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Caledonia is proud to have St. Monica’s located within our village,” Dobbs said.

Dave Easley, chairman of St. Monica’s Board of Directors, thanked everyone who made the event possible. He also recognized the Caledonia Fire Department and EMS services for the help provided throughout the years. Dobbs presented the proclamation to Easley during the ceremony and had a commemorative fist bump in lieu of a handshake amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sister Angelica Summer, director of pastoral care and works in vocation, formation and recruitment, recently celebrated her 45th anniversary working at St. Monica’s. She said the senior living community is a special place for her.

Sister Angelica Summer

Sister Angelica Summer, director of pastoral care, speaks at a ceremony celebrating St. Monica’s Senior Living 50th anniversary Monday. She said the community is a special place for her.

“It’s an awesome moment for me to be here,” Summer, a native of Germany, said. “I feel the presence of the sisters and all who built the home.”

“Racine and America was far, far, far away. No way did I think I would end up here. God has plans and my dreams changed. I accepted to come here … and I have to say, from the first moment, I’ve been very happy here. This has been my second home and St. Monica’s is part of my heart.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her
Crime and Courts

Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her

  • 5 min to read

She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.

“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Estimates of Budget Surpluses Grow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News