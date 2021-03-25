Watch Now | Special Olympians lace up boxing gloves for new class at Mt. Sinai Gym

Giving ‘healthy outlets’

Ersing said gym staff recognized the success they were having with their Special Olympics power lifting classes. Participants were watching Coach/Co-owner Jerome Lambert train in boxing, and they became “very interested,” Lambert said.

“I was like, ‘Why not?’” Lambert said. “So we went from there. It’s a tension reliever, calorie burner and confidence builder.”

Lambert said he loves teaching people how to defend themselves and loves seeing them “unlock their potential.”

Boxing can help with any sport, Lambert said. It can teach life lessons and skills.

“It’s more than showing them how to throw them hands,” he said. “It brings joy to my heart watching them succeed and seeing how excited they are learning.”

Ersing said anybody is coachable, no matter what others may think they can or can’t do. Staff will spend time with individuals, catering to each person’s skill level to help them get to where they want to be.

Boxing techniques cover “everything,” Ersing said. The only technique not covered is sparring, so participants never hit one another.