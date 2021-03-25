Watch Now | Special Olympians lace up boxing gloves for new class at Mt. Sinai Gym

RACINE — In a Special Olympics boxing class at Mt. Sinai Gym on Wednesday morning, the participants had nothing but enthusiasm and cheer for their fellow boxers.
Shouts of encouragement such as “Come on, Jenny!” and “Good job, Tony!” could be heard as far as the hallway outside the room where the class was held.
Special Olympics participants came from Kenosha and Racine to box at Mt. Sinai Gym, 2005 Lathrop Ave. The newly launched Special Olympics boxing program is in its second week.
Classes are completely free and are held three times a week on a rotating schedule, but classes will always either start at 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. and last up to two hours. Either participants or their guardians just need to sign a waiver, and they’re good to go.
“We’re all about community,” said Mt. Sinai Co-owner Alex Ersing, emphasizing the gym’s open door and no-judgement policies. “We’re all about paying it forward and helping the community. We’ve got a lot of people coming out of bad situations and dark places. Hopefully we can give them other places to be other than the bar or getting lost in gangs.”
Management is additionally planning on opening a boxing ring, hopefully by the summertime, Ersing said. The ring is to be placed in the gym’s expansion space.
Giving ‘healthy outlets’
Ersing said gym staff recognized the success they were having with their Special Olympics power lifting classes. Participants were watching Coach/Co-owner Jerome Lambert train in boxing, and they became “very interested,” Lambert said.
“I was like, ‘Why not?’” Lambert said. “So we went from there. It’s a tension reliever, calorie burner and confidence builder.”
Lambert said he loves teaching people how to defend themselves and loves seeing them “unlock their potential.”
Boxing can help with any sport, Lambert said. It can teach life lessons and skills.
“It’s more than showing them how to throw them hands,” he said. “It brings joy to my heart watching them succeed and seeing how excited they are learning.”
Ersing said anybody is coachable, no matter what others may think they can or can’t do. Staff will spend time with individuals, catering to each person’s skill level to help them get to where they want to be.
Boxing techniques cover “everything,” Ersing said. The only technique not covered is sparring, so participants never hit one another.
“You wouldn’t even know some of them were Special Olympics,” Ersing said. “We’re just looking to give them healthy outlets, allow them to make friendships and hopefully they get good enough that we can take them to competitions.”
“We want to make champions,” Lambert said. “You gotta be dedicated. That’s the only way you’ll be good in life.”
Ersing said participants were really excited to hit some mitts and do something a little different from power lifting.
“We did good,” participant Eryka Evitts said. “It was fun. I really like it because I like punching things.”
Tony Lipor, another participant, said he likes the gym. After he found out karate wasn’t his cup of tea, he decided to try out boxing. He ended up really enjoying it and now tries to be at classes as much as he can.
“I have a lot of anger built up in me. I can let it out this way instead of hitting a wall,” Lipor said.
Participant Haley Goebel said she also likes boxing: “It’s something different, something new, something fun.”