WATCH NOW: Six Racine County candidates discuss mental health care

RACINE — Six candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot to represent areas of Racine County in the state Legislature met with voters via Zoom to discuss their positions on mental health care.
The event was hosted Monday by the National Alliance on Mental Illness during National Mental Illness Awareness Week. Stephanie Jones, managing editor of the Journal Times, moderated the event.
The six legislative candidates who took part were: District 62 Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point, and his challenger, Democrat August Schutz; District 63 Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his challenger, Democrat Joel Jacobsen; and District 66 Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and her challenger, Republican Will Leverson.
On the issue of expanding access and additional resources, especially since demand has increased in the time of COVID, across the board the candidates were supportive of telehealth.
Neubauer explained the real challenge with telehealth was ensuring that it was covered under private and public insurance plans. She later added that it would be important to ensure everyone had access to the Internet as the public comes to rely more on telehealth for their medical and mental health needs.
“Services are never going to look the same after COVID and many of us are going to be using telehealth for services going forward,” Neubauer said.
Wittke also noted that telehealth was a way to address the shortage of professionals in the mental health fields. There was a long discussion on addressing this shortage.
Wittke explained there were a number of different provisions passed in the last session to allow for reciprocity with other states to expand services, with special reference to telehealth, in order to provide services in a different format.
Schutz noted one of the reasons the profession struggled to attract a stronger workforce in the state was due to its historically low salary. In some of those professions, he noted, the starting salary is $40,000 for jobs that require a master’s degree.
Schutz proposed incentivizing the profession by offering stronger student loan reimbursements for those graduating from the UW system of higher education, which had the added benefit of keeping young people in the state who might otherwise move out-of-state for the higher salary offerings.
Leverson drew on his experience working in the veteran-support system to note that not every job in the mental health field requires a college education.
He noted systems that put people to work in support positions, such as those who answered the phone and made referrals to community organizations committed to mental wellness, did not need a college education to do that work, which could offer people a living wage.
Vos took the opportunity to promote grants offered by the state to recruit more people specifically into the profession of psychiatry.
“What we need are more folks in everything from intake to treatment,” Vos said. “But the most acute need is for more psychiatrists, people who have the technical training for long-term care that a lot of these people need.”
The candidates broke along party lines on the topic of Medicaid expansion that would allow the state access to $300 million in additional revenue under the Affordable Care Act.
Neubauer and Schutz both argued the expansion would actually aid in Wisconsin’s efforts to fund mental health services and both supported the expansion.
Vos called Medicaid expansion “a Ponzi scheme” that would result in higher premiums for private insurance because the federal government does not reimburse 100 percent of cost, leading hospitals to charge private insurance holders more to make up the difference.
Wittke added one of the things people do not talk about is what happens if the federal government does not keep up its end of the bargain, which is that the state has to pick up the shortfall.
“I don’t believe in any type of plan that will switch people off private insurance to other programs,” Wittke said. “That is a recipe for disaster.”
Leverson argued that money meant for health care should be spent on health care.
However, Jacobsen pointed out that the most significant fear and frustration mentioned by voters was the cost of health care. He noted countries that provided public health care did so at lower costs than paid by those in the U.S.
“The system is horrendously broken,” he said while promoting a single payer or universal health care option as the future for the U.S.
The candidates were in universal agreement about the need for expanded mental health care access in schools and early intervention for young people experiencing mental health issues.
Leverson expressed concern about the potential for funding to be directed disproportionately to population centers, at the expense of smaller communities.
He proposed a 72-county charter that would, among other things, ensure that funds for programs like youth mental wellness be distributed fairly. As an example, while he does not support law enforcement defunding, if it were to happen the 72-county charter would ensure that funds from such a move would be allocated back into the originating community.
The candidates were in general agreement that those with mental health issues should be diverted out of the criminal justice system through programs such as the Treatment Alternatives and Diversion program, with the goal of lowering Wisconsin’s incarceration rate.
The candidates were also generally in favor of legalizing medical marijuana.
