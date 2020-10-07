WATCH NOW: Six Racine County candidates discuss mental health care

Vos took the opportunity to promote grants offered by the state to recruit more people specifically into the profession of psychiatry.

“What we need are more folks in everything from intake to treatment,” Vos said. “But the most acute need is for more psychiatrists, people who have the technical training for long-term care that a lot of these people need.”

The candidates broke along party lines on the topic of Medicaid expansion that would allow the state access to $300 million in additional revenue under the Affordable Care Act.

Neubauer and Schutz both argued the expansion would actually aid in Wisconsin’s efforts to fund mental health services and both supported the expansion.

Vos called Medicaid expansion “a Ponzi scheme” that would result in higher premiums for private insurance because the federal government does not reimburse 100 percent of cost, leading hospitals to charge private insurance holders more to make up the difference.

Wittke added one of the things people do not talk about is what happens if the federal government does not keep up its end of the bargain, which is that the state has to pick up the shortfall.