 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Singing Salvation Army bell ringer outside Spring Street Pick 'n Save brings Christmas spirit
0 comments
alert featured

WATCH NOW: Singing Salvation Army bell ringer outside Spring Street Pick 'n Save brings Christmas spirit

{{featured_button_text}}
Singing

Julie McClain, of Mount Pleasant, sings "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" as she rings a bell and collects donations for the Racine branch of the Salvation Army Monday at Pick 'N Save, 1202 Green Bay Road, in Mount Pleasant. 

 Caitlin Sievers

MOUNT PLEASANT — Local Salvation Army bell ringer Julie McClain knows how to get peoples’ attention and spread Christmas cheer: By singing loud for all to hear.

McClain, 50, who has been a regular bell ringer this year at the Pick ‘N Save near the corner of Spring Street and Green Bay Road, has been bell ringing on and off for the Salvation Army since she was 18.

“I really enjoy it and I always sing when I bell ring because it brings the Christmas spirit, it gets people excited,” she said. “People tell me I’m brightening their day.”

Some of McClain’s favorite bell ringing songs are “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Jolly Old St. Nicholas” and “Frosty the Snowman.” She occasionally throws in “Silent Night,” but typically likes to keep things upbeat.

She enjoys seeing the excitement of the passing children when she sings “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”

The Racine Salvation Army’s commanding officer Maj. Jeffrey Russell said it’s a blessing to have bell ringers at all this year, since local volunteering is down by 50% while people are practicing caution due to COVID-19.

“It’s been a wonderful experience having such positive stories of bell-ringing, especially with Julie,” Russell said. “We hear all the time, ‘Oh we saw your singing bell-ringer at Pick ‘N Save.’”

As of Wednesday, the Salvation Army of Racine was nearing its red kettle goal and Russell believed the organization would reach it by Christmas Eve, the last day for bell ringing.

Russell said that the Salvation Army would not be close to its goal without the help of SC Johnson CEO Fisk Johnson, who provided a double match for all donations on Dec. 12 for a one-day total of $103,086 raised. Racine business First Call Heating and Cooling was inspired by SC Johnson and also provided a match day on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It helps Salvation Army and it helps us,” McClain said of her bell ringing.

She volunteers part of the time and is paid part of the time for her ringing. This year she worked to save enough for a down payment on a car and said the extra money would also help with her family’s Christmas, which she said will be tight this year. McClain told her kids that Christmas not about the presents anyway.

“It’s better to give than receive,” she said.

She and her son and daughter volunteered to ring along with her son’s Boy Scouts pack on Wednesday.

“It’s just teaching the kids to give back,” she said. “You can’t always just receive blessings and not give back to the community.”

The Salvation Army added extra precautions to its bell ringing this year, due to COVID, including requiring face coverings, instructing ringers to distance from donators and using paint sticks instead of their hands to push down dollars that didn’t make it all the way into the bucket.

“I’d just like to thank people for their support,” Russell said. “Without the community, we wouldn’t be able to be here and serve those in need.”

Although it had almost reached its red kettle goal of $140,000 on Wednesday, Salvation Army of Racine was only about 75% of the way to its overall goal of $340,000. Those still wishing to donate can stop by the Salvation Army office, 1901 Washington Ave., Racine, mail a check to that address or go online and donate to the virtual kettle at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/racine/.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood
Government and Politics

Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood

  • 5 min to read

The County has decided to build the new $45 million facility for at-risk youth within city limits, without any notice to city leaders, in part to keep kids close to their families. Some members of the City Council are not happy about it.

“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” John Tate II said.

+2
The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit
Local News

The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit

  • 5 min to read

It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.

This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa Streets.

Citing tiny traffic and lost revenue throughout the pandemic, in part because of city-imposed restrictions, The Roost's last day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News