Watch now: 'Should never have taken his life' | Man convicted for killing Earl Caldwell doesn't ask for leniency

RACINE — “I should never have taken his life,” said the 24-year-old convicted in the shooting death of Marcus “Earl” Caldwell Jr., 20.
At his sentencing hearing Friday, Khalil Buckley said “I’m not asking for leniency.” Buckley was convicted at trial in November 2021 of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Caldwell in the back of the head as he tried to run away.
“At the end of the day, he did not deserve that,” Buckley said.
Buckley said he wanted to be an example to other young men toting guns of what could happen.
“It’s not worth spending the rest of your life in prison,” he said.
Judge Robert Repischak responded by granting the defendant what he had asked for: life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Assistant District Attorney Barry Braatz, who prosecuted the case, sought life in prison with no chance of parole for the defendant.
He pointed out the defendant denied being “a cold-blooded killer” when he was interviewed during the pre-sentence investigation. But, “unfortunately for Mr. Buckley, if you shoot someone in the back of the head as they’re running away from you, that’s exactly what you are,” Braatz said.
Case history
Caldwell died while breathing in his own blood, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded, after being shot on the 1200 block of Yout Street on Oct. 17, 2020.
At the time of the murder, Buckley was visiting a Racine woman who was the mother of Caldwell’s child, and the two men met briefly earlier on the day of the murder. While the two men were distantly related through marriage, they did not appear to know each other well.
During its investigation, the Racine Police Department issued a warrant for Buckley, who was arrested in Missouri 10 days after the killing.
There is no known motive for the murder; though, a neighbor reported hearing a vocal dispute before the shot.
“I can’t forgive you,” she said. “Later on down the road I will, but not right now, right now I cannot forgive you...
“If it was up to me, you would get the electric chair.”
Family
The father of the defendant stood with another son and apologized to the Caldwells.
“I’m sorry that my son killed your son,” he said. “It hurts me deeply because we’re family ... All I can say is, whatever I can do to keep Earl’s name alive, I will do it. I want the family to forgive me, forgive my son, and the Buckley family. We’re so sorry.”
He said that he felt like he failed his son because as a young man he, too, was in prison.
