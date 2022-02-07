Watch now | See, touch, hear, play: Racine Public Library debuts its new sensory room

RACINE — With the arrival of its new sensory room, the library is another place in Racine where residents can find peace.

The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., opened its sensory room on Monday. The room is outfitted with sensory toys and tools such as a bubble tube, caterpillar wall, touch lights, infinity mirror and a jellyfish tank.

Sensory rooms are for children and/or neurodivergent people to practice emotional regulation and sensory stimulation, but the RPL’s sensory room can also be used as a meditation space or a nursing room.

“We’re excited to debut the Sensory Room today and excited that we have an additional resource to offer the Racine community,” said Angela Zimmermann, executive director of RPL, in a statement. “It is important for the Library to be a welcoming place for everyone in our community and offering a space such as a Sensory Room is another important step toward achieving our goals of access, inclusion, and providing a safe space for all no matter who you are.”

Ashley Cedeño, social worker at RPL, will be available as needed in the first few weeks of the sensory room’s debut to teach families and individuals how to use its tools.

It is Cedeño’s first big project since becoming the library’s first-ever full-time social worker last September. “It’s so rewarding knowing that we’re adding such an inclusive space in the library,” she said.

The grant to outfit the sensory room was acquired before Cedeño was hired by the library’s previous social work intern, but Cedeño finished off the project by picking tools and toys and decorating the space.

Using her previous first-hand experience working with occupational therapists, she chose items that all ages could enjoy.

There is even a tent, weighted blanket and hammock that make the user feel like they are receiving a hug.

Cedeño noted that sensory rooms are few and far in between from Racine County, and they are typically businesses, so they charge admission. The sensory room at the library is free for its patrons.

“It just makes sense to have in any space that you can provide one, because it helps bridge those gaps of people that need mental health services,” Cedeño said. “A lot of people don’t have access to these type of things. So it’s nice to be able to provide that access and kind of also run down the barriers and stigmas of mental health.”

The room is available for 45-minute reservations from 9 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. on Mondays, and noon to 3 p.m. on Fridays. It is located on the first floor of the Youth Services Department. For more information or to reserve the sensory room, call 262-636-9217.

