WATCH NOW: SC Johnson launches '20 Days of Giving' with $20K donation to HALO

HALO’s ability to do just that is demonstrated through the story of Jeff Knott, who is now a navigator at the shelter.

In 2009, Mount Pleasant Police dropped Knott off at HALO.

“I was very intoxicated and had nowhere to go,” Knott said. “I ended up getting into a little trouble here because of my drinking and stuff.”

The staff at HALO suggested Knott go to treatment for alcoholism. He did and Knott said he’s been sober since then. With the help of HALO and its partners, Knott went back to school at 49 years old, first at Gateway Technical College and then Upper Iowa University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in human services while also working the third shift at the front desk at HALO.

Since 2011 he’s been a navigator at HALO, helping connect residents with the services and resources they need.

“It helps me that I can kind of put myself in their spot, what I felt like when I was here,” Knott said. “I was scared. I’d never even heard of this place until that day I was dropped off here.”

During a tour of HALO on Tuesday, VanderMolen said the one thing that really struck him was the decline in capacity at the shelter due to COVID-19 safety measures.