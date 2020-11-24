WATCH NOW: SC Johnson launches '20 Days of Giving' with $20K donation to HALO

RACINE — SC Johnson launched its “20 Days of Giving” campaign on Tuesday with a $20,000 donation to The Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, better known as HALO.
SC Johnson, with its headquarters in Racine, chose to make the first donation of the campaign to the local homeless shelter in an effort to direct resources toward “providing a pathway to stable housing and self-sufficiency for homeless adults and families in the Racine community,” according to a news release from the company.
SC Johnson plans to continue with 19 more donations to community organizations through Dec. 23, in communities where it has operations in the United States, including North Carolina and Michigan where its manufacturing facilities are located.
“SC Johnson is driven to make our world a better place, in particular where we operate,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “We hope these resources provide comfort and support to those in need this holiday season in what has been an incredibly challenging year.”
The company plans to donate a total of $400,000.
“We’re doing $20,000 a day to basically mark how difficult 2020 has been,” Alan VanderMolen, SC Johnson’s chief communications officer, said during a tour of HALO on Tuesday.
Through its donations, SC Johnson aims to help provide pathways to economic and social mobility to underserved and marginalized communities.
HALO’s ability to do just that is demonstrated through the story of Jeff Knott, who is now a navigator at the shelter.
In 2009, Mount Pleasant Police dropped Knott off at HALO.
“I was very intoxicated and had nowhere to go,” Knott said. “I ended up getting into a little trouble here because of my drinking and stuff.”
The staff at HALO suggested Knott go to treatment for alcoholism. He did and Knott said he’s been sober since then. With the help of HALO and its partners, Knott went back to school at 49 years old, first at Gateway Technical College and then Upper Iowa University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in human services while also working the third shift at the front desk at HALO.
Since 2011 he’s been a navigator at HALO, helping connect residents with the services and resources they need.
“It helps me that I can kind of put myself in their spot, what I felt like when I was here,” Knott said. “I was scared. I’d never even heard of this place until that day I was dropped off here.”
During a tour of HALO on Tuesday, VanderMolen said the one thing that really struck him was the decline in capacity at the shelter due to COVID-19 safety measures.
“Homelessness isn’t becoming less, it’s actually growing,” he said. “And their capacity has been cut by more than half.”
HALO has been working with local hotels to ensure people in need have somewhere to stay, even if it’s outside the shelter.
“COVID-19 has caused considerable challenges for those already facing the extreme hardships of homelessness,” said Nina Thillemann, executive director of HALO. “We thank the Johnson family and SC Johnson for these critical resources, which will go directly to providing shelter and meals for the homeless in Racine.”
