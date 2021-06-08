Watch now: RUSD to continue with late start for six schools; masks likely to still be required in 2021

RACINE — Six Racine Unified elementary schools will continue starting their days after 9 a.m., just as they did during the 2020-21 school year, to start the 2021-22 year, the school board decided during Monday evening’s meeting.

Olympia Brown and Janes elementary schools will start at 9:05 a.m.; West Ridge will start at 9:15 a.m.; and Dr. Jones, SC Johnson and Schulte will start at 9:20 a.m.

Masks are also expected to still be required in fall 2021 in schools and on buses to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

‘Bad versus worse’

No one involved is really happy with this plan but it’s being viewed as the best option available. A lack of foresight prevented all RUSD schools from being able to start on time, leaders acknowledge.