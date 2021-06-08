Watch now: RUSD to continue with late start for six schools; masks likely to still be required in 2021

RACINE — Six Racine Unified elementary schools will continue starting their days after 9 a.m., just as they did during the 2020-21 school year, to start the 2021-22 year, the school board decided during Monday evening’s meeting.
Olympia Brown and Janes elementary schools will start at 9:05 a.m.; West Ridge will start at 9:15 a.m.; and Dr. Jones, SC Johnson and Schulte will start at 9:20 a.m.
Masks are also expected to still be required in fall 2021 in schools and on buses to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
‘Bad versus worse’
No one involved is really happy with this plan but it’s being viewed as the best option available. A lack of foresight prevented all RUSD schools from being able to start on time, leaders acknowledge.
“We don’t know why our questions go unanswered, teachers’ and parents’ voices go unheard. This is after the school choice deadline,” Joe Sexauer, director of member services for the Racine Educators United union, said as he unsuccessfully pleaded with the school board to vote against the plan presented. He said that the lateness of this decision is hurting parents, especially those whose work lives will be disrupted by their kids’ school days starting and ending later than the norm. “So, if the schedule does not work, parents are forced to leave not only the school, but the district.”
Racine Unified’s enrollment has been dropping consistently for years, but saw one of its biggest drops in recent memory during the pandemic-affected 2020-21 school year.
Other transportation plans presented, however, were limited.
Plans that would’ve start times to pre-pandemic times created scenarios where students would likely constantly be late for instruction due to city bus routes being uncovered or without all pandemic safety measures, including contact tracing.
During typical years, some students usually get to school via city buses (RYDE), but that was halted during the pandemic. That’s because RYDE says it is unable to enforce social distancing or contact tracing, which would limit health services’ ability to respond to possible positive cases.
Further complicating matters, RYDE would need approximately 90-120 days to recruit, hire and train drivers to accommodate RUSD needs for 2021-22, leaving RYDE unavailable at the start of the school year, according to Shannon Powell, the city’s communications director.
“Those decisions would have ideally been made from the school district in late 2020 or very early in 2021 to ensure the bus system could accommodate the request,” Powell said in an email. “However, in a pandemic, the city certainly understands the level of difficulty in planning anything that far in advance.”
Board members expressed frustration over the choices they were left with, stating that communication should have started sooner.
“I feel like we’ve been forced into a situation of bad versus worse, and part of that goes with the communication,” School Board Member Ally Docksey said. “I’m frustrated that I’m going to have to take a vote that I didn’t want to take, because the consequences of it are so much more catastrophic for the entire district.”
How plan was developed
After John Strack — RUSD’s supervisor of enrollment, transportation and district master scheduler — presented several proposals, the board voted 5-4 to continue late start times and have bus capacities increased the the norm (72 students) to cover all bus routes with the First Student Bus Company fleet while still allowing contact tracing.
The board also plans to continue the mask requirement into fall 2021. With less than 10% of students and 60% of staff vaccinated, RUSD Supervisor of Health Services Kimberly Granger stressed the continued importance of COVID-19.
“We still have to take this pandemic seriously, and we still have to think about what’s best for children,” Granger said. “I completely understand having late start for your child’s school is heavily impactful on your work life, as well as your personal life, your childcare; COVID unfortunately hasn’t been easy for any of us.”
If a student tests positive, with current busing measures, Granger said that around eight students have to quarantine. With the increased bus capacity, this number would increase to around 14 students. And without concurrent teaching in place next year as it was in the previous school year, quarantined students would no longer have access to online learning.
This chart was shared with the Racine Unified School Board prior to its Monday decision for when school days would start in the 2021-22 school year.