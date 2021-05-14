Watch now: RUSD only summer school at three locations; NAACP says inner-city kids will miss out

RACINE — Racine Unified School District’s current plan for offering summer school this year is opening only three schools for the 4K-8 program: Gifford, Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell.
The Racine Branch of the NAACP thinks this is a problem for inner city communities. None of the schools are walking distance from those communities, and the district’s current plan doesn’t offer bus service to those schools, they said.
At a news conference Wednesday night at Racine Branch headquarters, 1633 Racine St., the Branch called for RUSD to take immediate steps to solve those problems.
They outlined the following demands:
- Open Julian Thomas Elementary School on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Knapp Elementary School on 17th Street.
- Provide school bus service or city bus pass service to every student that doesn’t live within walking distance.
- Provide other ways, not just online, for parents to enroll their children into summer school and market the attendance of summer school as a way to make up learning that has been lost over the pandemic.
- Expand current summer school curriculum and the ability to enroll in after-school activities.
The NAACP noted the district has received millions in federal funding — including nearly $5 million dollars in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds — to “remove barriers, address learning lost due to the global pandemic and meet the unique needs of low income and black and brown children.”
Those ESSER funds should be used to expand summer schooling, the NAACP said.
Dwight Mosby, president of the NAACP, said providing expanded summer schooling to children near Julian Thomas and Knapp would directly serve that population of students.
“Most of those children are already considered poor performance,” Mosby said; summer school options would help them improve, he added.
Pamela Harris, member of the NAACP and a former RUSD educator, said when she first heard the news about RUSD only opening three schools for summer programming, she couldn’t believe it.
“I was stunned,” Harris said.
Students have been affected “academically, emotionally and mentally,” Harris said, and summer school would give them the opportunity to recalibrate after over a year spent virtually learning amid the pandemic.
The conversation
NAACP met with about 11 representatives of RUSD in person on Wednesday at a meeting prior to the news conference to discuss their demands.
“The district is open and committed to discussing ideas and developing strategies in partnership with the NAACP to best provide summer learning opportunities for the students in the Julian Thomas and Knapp communities,” the district said in meeting notes provided by the NAACP.
The district also gave reasoning as to why they are only allocating summer school programs to three locations: “Our data indicates that enrollment in summer in summer school increased when we condensed our summer school sites. ... Families gave us feedback that they liked having one building to drop their multi-aged children off instead of having to drop off at multiple sites.”
RUSD pointed to data that showed an increase of about 70 students from the 2017-2018 school year to the 2018-2019 school year.
“We are pleased with the initial response we received and we look forward to working with the school district,” Mosby said.
But there is more work to be done beyond the initial conversation, said Devon Anderson, a graduate of Park High School who spoke at the news conference.
“The next step is getting our kids enrolled in summer school,” Anderson said.
About 829 students have been enrolled in summer school as of Wednesday, RUSD said. Out of those students, over 55% are students of color.
There is also currently a waiting list to enroll in the three schools.
“The district actively monitors the waiting lists to determine if there are enough on the list to justify hiring additional extended learning staff,” the district said. “This is a continuous and ongoing effort to ensure we are providing opportunities to students.”
“We’re happy with our meeting here today, but we now have to do the work to make sure our students — our black and brown students — are enrolled in summer school,” Anderson said. “That’s a two-way street, both working with our community partners, but also making sure the district does their job to outreach.”
The district said their outreach efforts include canvassing neighborhood meeting areas like community centers and businesses, passing out flyers and connecting with parent-teacher networks.
Harris called on parents to show interest in applying their children to summer school for all of its benefits: “We must do our part and get our children in school, get them up, get them ready and get them to where the bus is gonna pick them up. This is too important.”