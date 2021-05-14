Watch now: RUSD only summer school at three locations; NAACP says inner-city kids will miss out

The district also gave reasoning as to why they are only allocating summer school programs to three locations: “Our data indicates that enrollment in summer in summer school increased when we condensed our summer school sites. ... Families gave us feedback that they liked having one building to drop their multi-aged children off instead of having to drop off at multiple sites.”

RUSD pointed to data that showed an increase of about 70 students from the 2017-2018 school year to the 2018-2019 school year.

“We are pleased with the initial response we received and we look forward to working with the school district,” Mosby said.

But there is more work to be done beyond the initial conversation, said Devon Anderson, a graduate of Park High School who spoke at the news conference.

“The next step is getting our kids enrolled in summer school,” Anderson said.

About 829 students have been enrolled in summer school as of Wednesday, RUSD said. Out of those students, over 55% are students of color.

There is also currently a waiting list to enroll in the three schools.