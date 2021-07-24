Watch Now: Retired nurse rescues donated baby dolls for Burlington thrift store

She retired in 2014 from Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

As a nurse, she took pride in giving each patient the same quality of care that she would want for one of her own family members. With the dolls, she is not satisfied until until each doll is perfect enough to present to one of her own grandchildren.

She almost never gives up and dumps a doll into the trash.

“I think we’re a throwaway society,” she said. “I think it’s unfortunate to throw something away, if it just needs a little effort to be loved by somebody.”

Hueber and her husband, Gary Hueber, have three adult children and six grandchildren. Visiting grandchildren are amused by her hobby. Sometimes, they offer to help.

Gary Hueber laughs at how his wife’s volunteer work has taken over the couple’s basement in Wheatland, with dozens of dolls scattered across the floor, along with boxes of other supplies.

Although he was initially surprised to learn that Colleen was volunteering to rehabilitate second-hand toys, he said she always has been active in trying to help others one way or another.

“It’s very much her nature,” he said. “I’m proud of her, and I think she does a great job.”