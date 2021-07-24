Watch Now: Retired nurse rescues donated baby dolls for Burlington thrift store

BURLINGTON — Colleen Hueber’s parents could not afford to buy her a new doll at Christmas time each year, so her mother instead stitched together new outfits for the old doll.
The experience taught Hueber that the value of material possessions is found not in how much they cost, but in how much they mean to you.
At age 67, she still has her old childhood doll.
Hueber brings the same frugality and sentimentality to her volunteer work of rehabilitating second-hand dolls for the Love Inc. thrift store in Burlington.
The gentle, kind-hearted grandmother takes home boxloads of baby dolls that have been dropped off at the thrift store, and she meticulously restores them so that children from low-income families can enjoy nice toys.
Just because their parents are not wealthy, Hueber said, does not mean that kids should be deprived of the unique bond that occurs between a child and a toy — especially a baby doll.
“Children need something to love,” she said. “That little girl or that little boy deserves unbroken toys — beautiful little dolls to love — just like anyone else.”
Hueber scrubs the old dolls clean, and repairs any broken parts. She also washes and arranges the hair much like a professional hair salon would do. And finally, she stitches together a nice outfit, either from the doll’s original clothing or from boxes of surplus outfits and accessories that she has accumulated.
For pennies on the dollar
During the past five years, Hueber has repaired hundreds of dolls that Love Inc. has then sold to children for a fraction of the usual price. A popular American Girl doll, for example, would cost $150 elsewhere, but it is on the shelves at Love Inc. for just $25.
Some dolls are available for as little as 50 cents.
Patti Wojciechowski, executive director of Love Inc., said Hueber brings such affection and care to her doll repair work that visitors to the thrift store find toys that appear untouched.
“She has some magic potion,” Wojciechowski said. “She’s giving these dolls a new life.”
At her home in nearby Wheatland, Hueber keeps her doll projects arranged carefully on the basement floor, sometimes 30 or 40 at a time. Those needing the most intensive work will get several hours of her best restoration effort.
Most emerge from the process looking spiffy and ready for adoption into a new home. Some are too badly damaged to be saved.
Retired nurse
If Hueber’s approach sounds like triage in a hospital emergency room, there is a reason for that. Before retirement, Hueber worked nearly 40 years as a registered nurse in hospitals, nursing homes and elsewhere.
She retired in 2014 from Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.
As a nurse, she took pride in giving each patient the same quality of care that she would want for one of her own family members. With the dolls, she is not satisfied until until each doll is perfect enough to present to one of her own grandchildren.
She almost never gives up and dumps a doll into the trash.
“I think we’re a throwaway society,” she said. “I think it’s unfortunate to throw something away, if it just needs a little effort to be loved by somebody.”
Hueber and her husband, Gary Hueber, have three adult children and six grandchildren. Visiting grandchildren are amused by her hobby. Sometimes, they offer to help.
Gary Hueber laughs at how his wife’s volunteer work has taken over the couple’s basement in Wheatland, with dozens of dolls scattered across the floor, along with boxes of other supplies.
Although he was initially surprised to learn that Colleen was volunteering to rehabilitate second-hand toys, he said she always has been active in trying to help others one way or another.
“It’s very much her nature,” he said. “I’m proud of her, and I think she does a great job.”
Wheatland residents
Shortly after the couple retired and moved to Wheatland, Hueber became aware of Love Inc. and started volunteering at the organization’s main complex in the 400 block of South Pine Street in Burlington.
Established in 1984 by a group of churches, Love Inc. has thrift stores in four locations — including one in Waterford — and also operates a food pantry. More than 7,000 people last year used the food pantry to keep their families fed.
When officials asked Hueber about taking over baby doll rehabilitation duties, she thought it sounded like something she would enjoy doing at home in her spare time. She stops at the warehouse periodically and takes home another box filled with doll projects.
She once caught a glimpse of a little girl inside the Love Inc. thrift store grabbing one of the restored dolls off a shelf. As the girl wrapped her arms around the toy and smiled, Hueber saw how much the doll meant to the child.
It is a moment that Hueber said still motivates her to give her best effort to every broken and forgotten toy that comes her way.
“It’s really fun to see the transformation,” she said. “And it’s worth it when you know you’re bringing joy to a little one.”