WATCH NOW: Rendering Thanks serves up hope, tradition in uncertain times

COVID-19 spurs changes

As the pandemic has spurred many changes in the community, it also required Stibeck and Johnson to radically reshape Rendering Thanks for 2020, including a pivot to a two-lane heated tent in the Festival Hall parking lot.

“We’re hoping it goes well – there’s just so many unknowns with this,” Stibeck said. “This (drive-thru) is something we’ve never done before. We’re going to do the best we can with it. We’re going to give it the ol’ college try, as Dan and I used to say.”

Volunteers, numbering 300 in years past, were pared to 20 to comply with city COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

“We have a very limited number of people,” Stibeck said. “Dan and I worked all last night and we’ve been here since 5 o’clock this morning. We’ve had a total of four, five volunteers all morning. Even the Channel 12 reporter jumped in and cut pies for us. The City of Racine Public Health Department said we could have no more than 20 if we wanted to do this. That was their limit and we’ve gotta abide by that.”

Among the volunteers working Thursday was three-year Rendering Thanks volunteer Jodie Hoffman Ruffalo, of Mount Pleasant.

