WATCH NOW: Rendering Thanks serves up hope, tradition in uncertain times

RACINE — Traditions are a source of comfort for many. In a year of social and economic uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 11th Annual Dan and Ray’s Rendering Thanks community Thanksgiving Dinner at Festival Hall served heaping helpings of food and comfort.
For many in the drive-thru-only line Thursday at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., the annual free Thanksgiving dinner proved a welcome lifeline in tough times.
“The people we’ve talked to are unemployed, they barely have enough money to pay the rent, they don’t have money for food,” said event co-founder and namesake Ray Stibeck, owner of restaurant-bar Route 20 in Sturtevant. “They’re so grateful.”
Co-founder and co-namesake Dan Johnson, who was visiting with guests in line prior to the dinner distribution, said people were relieved that in a year filled with cancelled events, Rendering Thanks was still on the calendar.
“People are so happy — they don’t care that it’s not inside, they’re just happy it’s happening because so much stuff gets cancelled,” he said. “When this COVID thing hit we didn’t know what we were gonna do, but we had to do something. Thankfully, we worked things out with Festival Hall and the city health department. Everybody wanted to see this event happen in some way, shape or form. We’re anti-cancel, keep moving forward, trying to hurdle all these obstacles that we face.”
It was need in the Racine area community that spurred Stibeck and Johnson, owner of Danny’s Meats and Catering in Caledonia, to start Dan and Ray’s Rendering Thanks in 2010.
“Racine had the highest unemployment rate in the state 11 years ago – over 14%,” Stibeck recalled. “The need was great so we started it and it just kinda kept going because the community kept wanting us to do it. And now the need is greater than ever.”
Serving 800 its first year, Johnson and Stibeck expected Rendering Thanks to serve 2,500 complete Thanksgiving dinners of roast turkey, stuffing, green beans, corn, mashed or sweet potatoes, roll, dessert and bottled water on Thursday.
“The first year we did it it, was gonna be a one-and-done,” Johnson said. “But when we did the first one it was so magical in the air we knew we had to do it again. We never thought it would turn into an annual thing, but I don’t think we can ever quit now.”
In addition to funding provided by Stibeck and Johnson, the dinner is supported by hundreds of private and business donations received from the community, including charter donors O&H Danish Bakery and CJW.
“The community is definitely funding this for the community, which is fantastic,” Stibeck said. “We couldn’t do this without them. This costs a lot of money.”
COVID-19 spurs changes
As the pandemic has spurred many changes in the community, it also required Stibeck and Johnson to radically reshape Rendering Thanks for 2020, including a pivot to a two-lane heated tent in the Festival Hall parking lot.
“We’re hoping it goes well – there’s just so many unknowns with this,” Stibeck said. “This (drive-thru) is something we’ve never done before. We’re going to do the best we can with it. We’re going to give it the ol’ college try, as Dan and I used to say.”
Volunteers, numbering 300 in years past, were pared to 20 to comply with city COVID-19 health and safety regulations.
“We have a very limited number of people,” Stibeck said. “Dan and I worked all last night and we’ve been here since 5 o’clock this morning. We’ve had a total of four, five volunteers all morning. Even the Channel 12 reporter jumped in and cut pies for us. The City of Racine Public Health Department said we could have no more than 20 if we wanted to do this. That was their limit and we’ve gotta abide by that.”
Among the volunteers working Thursday was three-year Rendering Thanks volunteer Jodie Hoffman Ruffalo, of Mount Pleasant.
“I don’t family that I do anything with, my family was never close, so it (Thanksgiving) is just another normal day for me so why not give to other people,” she said. “It’s fun thing. You’re giving back with like-minded people that want to do the same, so it’s a good time.”
Among the steadfast Rendering Thanks volunteers sidelined in 2020 by Racine Health Department caps on volunteers was Mount Pleasant resident Clyde Freehling, vice president of administration for the Mid-States Football League Racine Raiders, a longtime financial and volunteer supporter of the annual community Thanksgiving dinner.
“It (Rendering Thanks) is a wonderful thing,” Freehling said. “It’s too bad there’s not more people in the City of Racine that would do something like this.”
Big turnout
Johnson and Stibeck aimed to serve more than 2,500 complete Thanksgiving dinners on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cars began lining up in the Festival Hall parking lot in Downtown Racine at 7 a.m., three hours in advance.
By the time dual drive-through lines for the 2020 Dan & Ray’s Rendering Thanks Thanksgiving Dinner opened up in the heated COVID-19 drive-through testing tent in the Festival Hall parking lot, Racine Police were stationed at various points on downtown streets to keep the traffic flowing in an orderly fashion.
Traffic was backed up out the Festival Hall parking lot, east on Sixth Street and South on Pershing Drive to the entrance to Pershing Park, and west on Sixth and south on Lake Avenue to Ninth Street.
Among those waiting to pick up a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday morning was Debbie, a Racine resident who declined to give her last name.
“It means a lot to me,” she said. “For people that don’t have food, or anything in general, this is a blessing for everybody.”
Also present was annual attendee Jean Graham of Mount Pleasant, who came with friend Clara Riaz.
“I come here every year, ever since it started,” Graham said. “I still keep coming here and bringing other people along with me so they can enjoy it, too. It’s a very, very good meal, and it always has been. Food gets you together.”
Where to donate
For those wishing to make monetary donations in support of Dan and Ray’s Rendering Thanks, checks payable to “Route 20 Cares” can be mailed to Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, WI 53177, or Danny’s Meats and Catering, 1317 Four Mile Road, Racine, WI 53402.
