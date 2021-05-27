Watch Now: Raymond School's Class of 2017 members return as high school seniors

FRANKSVILLE — “You can ring the bell!” said Mitzi Cozad, communications director for Raymond School, to the 50 high school seniors that just finished their walk through the halls of their alma mater elementary and middle school.
Just $5 gives you full access for 5 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
And to that, several seniors — who, in the past, probably were not tall enough to reach the bell pull when they attended Raymond — rang the bell as loud and as much as they could.
Raymond School’s graduating class of 2017 were invited back to walk the halls in their graduation garb Thursday morning for the school’s 5th Annual Senior Walk.
The tradition of the walk was started about five years ago by former principal Jordan Hein. Cozad said she hopes other schools start the tradition for themselves.
“They’d realize how meaningful it is (to everyone),” Cozad said.
“We want to congratulate you and your student for their upcoming graduation from high school,” said a letter from Raymond. “The Raymond School Class of 2017 (current high school seniors) have proven themselves time and time again with achievements in their respective high schools and within our community.”
Current Raymond students, teachers and parents lined the hallways to cheer on the seniors as they walked through the school. Cozad said there were a few Raymond teachers whose kids were walking the hallways.
“It’s the part they looked forward to the most (after leaving),” Cozad said of the seniors.
Though the walk was only scheduled from 10:30-11 a.m., Cozad said seniors were still at Raymond, greeting former teachers and climbing in the playground. Some seniors even headed to the gym, took off their graduation caps and gowns and played basketball.
“It was almost 1 p.m. and they were still there,” Cozad said.