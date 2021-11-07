Watch now: Raymond School throws surprise 90th birthday celebration for 'Grandma Arla,' longtime substitute and volunteer

Raymond Principal Jeff Petersen — a Raymond student who went on to become a teacher and recently was named principal — said Ertl was one of his substitute teachers when he attended the school.

When he first became principal, Ertl called him and said: “I just wanted you to know that I hope you’re successful. I wish you the best.”

Petersen said: “She’s a character. She’s kind, she’s funny. She’s warm, caring. She also has an ability to say like it is, in the best way.”

First-grade teacher Jessica Niermeyer remembered when Ertl was also her substitute teacher. Ertl owned an apple orchard in the past, and Niermeyer’s family owned a tree nursery; she recalled how Ertl nicknamed her “Tree.”

“Raymond has such a big, nice community and she would — just like knowing that my family had a tree farm — she would find out about the other kids, what they had, and just connect with them,” Niermeyer said.

Jody Koerber, special education aide at Raymond who knew Ertl before she started working at the school, said: “I hope that when I am her age, I still have as much as spunk, a smile on my face. Every time you see her outside in the community, she’s always got a smile on her face.”

An advocate for the kids