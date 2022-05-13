Watch now: Racism concerns emerge as neighbors look to shut down Hispanic-owned wedding barn

YORKVILLE — The good times may be ending at a wedding barn popular for Hispanic celebrations as village officials weigh neighbor complaints; complaints that the barn owners suspect could include racial motivations.

Maria Sandoval, who opened the Rancho La Promesa wedding barn last year, is citing racial tensions as neighbors aim to shut down a venue that has hosted numerous Hispanic weddings and quinceañera celebrations.

Yorkville village officials acknowledged hearing Sandoval’s concerns about racism — which she expressed in writing, stating that she and her family have been the targets of racial slurs and other ignorant comments — as those officials consider whether to allow the wedding barn operation at 14800 Braun Road, which still does not have a permit.

Tamyla Lynn-Anderson, who owns adjoining property and once owned the farm now owned by the Sandoval family, said she supports the wedding barn. She shares Sandoval’s suspicion that anti-Hispanic attitudes are behind the opposition.

Noting that few Hispanic families live in the predominantly-white area, Lynn-Anderson said: “I would’ve guessed that that was part of the problem.”

Vote being reconsidered

On April 11, the Yorkville Village Board initially voted down a permit for Rancho La Promesa. But at Sandoval’s request, officials have agreed to reconsider her request. A public hearing is scheduled for June 13.

Village Administrator Mike McKinney said the board rejected the permit application because several neighbors complained about noise, traffic and litter. McKinney said he could not comment on whether racial tensions have been a factor.

“Given the fact that I do not know any of the parties well enough,” he said in an email, “I cannot offer a statement on the veracity of what Maria told me about her neighbors, nor on the motivations of the neighbors.”

Sandoval and her husband, Gerardo Sandoval, purchased the 7-acre property on Braun Road five years ago. Former Milwaukee-area residents who have two college-age children, the Sandovals wanted to live in a more rural area.

The couple converted an old barn into a venue for banquet-style events of up to 300 people. Starting last spring, Rancho La Promesa has hosted many Hispanic weddings and quinceañera parties — celebrations for Hispanic girls marking their 15th birthday and their transition from childhood into womanhood.

Sandoval said the facility has been popular and fits in well with the surrounding countryside. “It’s such a picturesque area here,” she said. “It’s beautiful.”

Videos posted on social media show Rancho La Promesa crowds dancing to live music and enjoying themselves in a barn filled with covered banquet tables and colorful decorations. Sandoval said she and her husband have invested at least $30,000 in upgrading the building.

Village officials earlier this year approached Sandoval about the wedding barn operation after receiving complaints. Village records show that code enforcement officer Terrence O’Brien reported unspecified issues surrounding the Braun Road property on Jan. 24 at a Village Board meeting.

O’Brien declined to comment, saying he has since recused himself from the entire matter for one reason: He was the property owner who sold the farm to the Sandoval family back in 2017.

McKinney, who said he cannot remember who started the complaints, notified Racine County zoning officials on Jan. 26 that the Sandovals might be operating an unlicensed commercial event venue. The county requires such operations to have a permit.

When Sandoval applied for a permit, several neighbors came forward to oppose Rancho La Promesa.

One of the neighbors, Karla Uhlenhake, who lives across the road, told village officials that the wedding parties and other events were loud and disruptive, and that party-goers were using her property to turn around their vehicles.

In an email to village officials, Sandoval wrote that Uhlenhake had used racial slurs toward her, including calling the Sandoval farm “Little Mexico.” She also said Uhlenhake had used the N-word when referring to improvements on the farm property, calling them “N-rigged.”

“I did not sign up for a racists (sic) neighbor,” Sandoval wrote. “I have been victim (sic) of hate crime.”

Contacted at her home across the road from Sandoval’s farm, Uhlenhake denied using racial slurs and called Sandoval a liar. Uhlenhake said she has lived on Braun Road for 60 years and the wedding barn is the most disruption she has ever seen in the area.

She denied that her opposition is based on anti-Hispanic feelings. “I am not prejudiced. I am not prejudiced,” she said. “I am not. I am not.”

Village records show that at least three other neighboring property owners have voiced opposition to the wedding barn, all citing similar concerns about noise and traffic.

“The loud music is overwhelming,” wrote neighbors Martin and Lesa Hass, Uhlenhake’s daughter. “Sitting on the back patio of our home on Saturday afternoons and evenings is not very enjoyable.”

McKinney said there are no other wedding barns in the village, and officials determined that Sandoval’s proposal was not adequate. In addition to noise and traffic issues, McKinney said in an email: “The proposed use is inappropriate given the layout of the property and its proximity to residential uses.”

Village Board members on April 25 agreed to reconsider a wedding barn permit for Sandoval, citing a threat of litigation as reason for meeting to discuss the issue that night behind closed doors.

Sandoval, who said she has not threatened a lawsuit, said she offered to install insulation in the barn and make other improvements to address neighbors’ concerns. She said village and county officials have provided little guidance on how she can make her wedding barn acceptable.

“It’s so unfair and unjust,” she said.

Other neighbors have expressed support for the Sandoval family.

Lynn-Anderson said she thinks the wedding barn is a good addition to the area. Lynn-Anderson said neighbors should welcome having Hispanic events in the neighborhood.

“There shouldn’t be anything wrong with that,” she said.

As the spring wedding season arrives, Sandoval has informed Yorkville officials that she intends to continue hosting events while they consider her permit application.

She submitted a schedule for weddings, graduations and more than one quinceañera through September. All are described as events for family or friends — meaning not for commercial purposes.

“I am a resident of the town, pay my taxes and am a good neighbor,” she wrote in an email. “I will continue to use the barn for celebrations for immediate family and friends.”

McKinney responded by asking Sandoval to report any fees collected for events. He reminded her about the need for a permit if Rancho La Promesa is a commercial venue.

“A property owner seeking to operate an event barn needs to obtain approval from the village,” he wrote. “You do not have permission from the village to operate an event barn at this time.”

