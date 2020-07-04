Watch now: Racine's 'shortest parade ever' honors veterans and tradition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — While people lined the streets of Waterford and Union Grove for parades in western Racine County, the City of Racine’s streets were mostly empty this Independence Day.

In years past, people got up in the wee hours of the morning to stake out their place along Main Street for the Racine parade.

While there still was a parade this year, it was dubbed a “traveling parade:” It consisted of 14 vehicles and, in light of COVID-19 concerns, Fourth Fest organizers did not announce the route ahead of time to prevent people from gathering.

Despite the secrecy, a few people figured out it was going down Main Street before turning on 14th Street and eventually making its way along Washington Avenue to Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave. The grocery chain was a major sponsor of this year’s parade.

“That is the shortest parade I ever saw,” Chris Thieme said, after the parade went through Downtown.

It stopped Downtown traffic briefly. But when it went through Uptown, which was almost entirely empty, it was there and gone in about a minute, from the first police squad car announcing the parade to the last one marking its end.

Traditional entries