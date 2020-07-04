Watch now: Racine's 'shortest parade ever' honors veterans and tradition

RACINE — While people lined the streets of Waterford and Union Grove for parades in western Racine County, the City of Racine’s streets were mostly empty this Independence Day.
In years past, people got up in the wee hours of the morning to stake out their place along Main Street for the Racine parade.
While there still was a parade this year, it was dubbed a “traveling parade:” It consisted of 14 vehicles and, in light of COVID-19 concerns, Fourth Fest organizers did not announce the route ahead of time to prevent people from gathering.
Despite the secrecy, a few people figured out it was going down Main Street before turning on 14th Street and eventually making its way along Washington Avenue to Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave. The grocery chain was a major sponsor of this year’s parade.
“That is the shortest parade I ever saw,” Chris Thieme said, after the parade went through Downtown.
It stopped Downtown traffic briefly. But when it went through Uptown, which was almost entirely empty, it was there and gone in about a minute, from the first police squad car announcing the parade to the last one marking its end.
Traditional entries
Some traditions were kept alive, including the calliope, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, the giant Festival Foods shopping cart and the Marine Corps float, replicating the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima, that has been in the parade for years. Miss Wisconsin, Racine native Alyssa Bohm, also was part of the parade.
The Marine Corps veterans who replicate the flag raising decline to give their names out of respect for those who did raise the flag many years ago and the many who have lost their lives.
But they did give the years they served. The six men who raised the flag served from 1974-76; 1967-70; 1973-77; 1974-76; 1972-74; and 2005-10. They belong to Racine’s Agerholm-Gross Marine Corps League.
“It’s an honor,” one of the participating veterans said. “We do this to honor all the Marines who have died in service of our country.”
As they prepared for the parade in the city parking lot on North Wisconsin Street near the Racine Zoo, a passer-by thanked the veterans for what they were doing.
“Our pleasure,” was their reply. When they were asked to participate in this year’s parade, they said they didn’t hesitate.
The parade included World War II veteran Don Hetland, who served in Europe during he war and was reassigned to Japan after it.
“I think it’s good to have a parade to show respect to veterans,” Hetland said.
‘It’s tradition’
While this year’s Independence Day in Racine was quite different compared to other years, those who were able to see it said they enjoyed it.
Jenni Schwitzer, who lives near the start of the parade route was outside when the parade started with her 1-year-old and 4-year-old.
“I’m glad they are doing it. We have been going to the parade since when I was little,” she said. She said she understood why the full parade didn’t take place, but added she was glad they did something.
Those feelings were echoed by Virgina Espinoza, who said “It’s tradition.”
She had mixed emotions about the whole thing, but added “everyone seems to be in the spirit.”
