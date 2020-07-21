WATCH NOW: Racine's Executive Committee discusses mask requirement ordinance

RACINE — Aldermen are scheduled to vote on a proposed mask ordinance tonight. If approved, the ordinance would go into effect Monday.
The proposed ordinance would require masks to be worn in public places and businesses in the city, with limited exceptions.
The Executive Committee started at 6 p.m. If approved by the Executive Committee, then a vote could be held by the City Council tonight, with its meeting scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The proposal for the mask requirement ordinance comes from Mayor Cory Mason's desk.
The mask requirement ordinance is the final item on the Executive Committee agenda, preceded by five other items including a lawsuit filed against the city by 352 retired employees.
it's also far down on the City Council's agenda, meaning it could be late when the council votes.
If approved by the City Council, the ordinance would take effect at 8 a.m. Monday, July 27 and remain in effect until the end of the year, unless it is extended or terminated by the City Council.
According to a draft of the ordinance, if passed, it would require face coverings to be worn over the nose and mouth by everyone in an indoor or outdoor “public space.”
Face coverings would also be required inside businesses at certain times, including when:
- “Employees are working in any space visited by customers or members of the public, regardless of whether customers or members of the public are present at the time.”
- Employees are working “in any space where food is prepared,”
- And when employees “are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity” within a workplace.
Face coverings are not required in certain situations, including:
- Children 4 years old or younger.
- The short list of people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says don’t need to wear mask because of “a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability, or are otherwise covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act” and those who have chronic upper-respiratory conditions.
- People who are hearing-impaired and those who communicate with someone else who is hearing impaired “where the ability to view a person’s mouth is essential for communication.”
- When someone is seated at a restaurant or similar establishment while they are eating/drinking.
- Those “whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.”
- Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by workforce safety guidelines and regulations.
- Persons obtaining a service related to the nose, mouth or face where temporary removal is necessary.
- When law enforcement deems it necessary to verify a person’s identity.
- While exclusively with members of your family or household.
- “Persons present in government facilities closed to the public, institutions of higher education, public and private kindergarten, through twelfth grade schools, and licensed childcare or youth facilities that are following Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation or Wisconsin Department of Children and Families guidelines as applicable.”
