WATCH NOW: Racine's Executive Committee discusses mask requirement ordinance

RACINE — Aldermen are scheduled to vote on a proposed mask ordinance tonight. If approved, the ordinance would go into effect Monday.

The proposed ordinance would require masks to be worn in public places and businesses in the city, with limited exceptions.

The Executive Committee started at 6 p.m. If approved by the Executive Committee, then a vote could be held by the City Council tonight, with its meeting scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The proposal for the mask requirement ordinance comes from Mayor Cory Mason's desk.

The mask requirement ordinance is the final item on the Executive Committee agenda, preceded by five other items including a lawsuit filed against the city by 352 retired employees.

it's also far down on the City Council's agenda, meaning it could be late when the council votes.

If approved by the City Council, the ordinance would take effect at 8 a.m. Monday, July 27 and remain in effect until the end of the year, unless it is extended or terminated by the City Council.