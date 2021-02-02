 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Racine Zoo's groundhog did not see her shadow
WATCH NOW: Racine Zoo's groundhog did not see her shadow

RACINE — Sunny, the Racine Zoo’s resident groundhog, did not see her shadow for her Groundhog Day prediction on Tuesday.

Sunny appeared before members of the media on Tuesday in the classroom of the Vanishing Kingdom building on the zoo grounds, 2131 N. Main St.

“It’s Sunny’s big day and she knows she has an important job to do!” Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo, said in a news release.

As folklore says, Sunny was expected to predict the weather, whether it’s an early spring (not seeing her shadow) or six more weeks of winter (seeing her shadow).

Aszya Summers, curator of animal care and conservation education, said at the media briefing that Sunny is shy with public prediction performances. The zoo staff took her outside Tuesday morning and Sunny did not see her shadow.

“Hopefully, with all the snow we’ve been getting lately, that means that winter will hopefully soon be over,” Summers said.

A brief information session about Sunny and what she does at the zoo was held instead.

Sunny was born in 2014 and has had seven Groundhog Days at the zoo. She serves as a conservation education animal ambassador and visits with schools and events during the year to encourage education and environmental stewardship.

Groundhogs, also called woodchucks, are the largest members of the squirrel family, typically weighing 12 to 15 pounds and live six to eight years.

Watch Now: Looking back at Racine's former movie palaces

