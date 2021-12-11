Watch now: Racine woman receives regional award for work on racial justice and empowerment for women

MILWAUKEE — A local woman working to dismantle racism and empower people of color was recognized for her efforts by YWCA Southeast Wisconsin on Thursday evening in Milwaukee.

Kelly Scroggins-Powell was honored with the One Mission Award for her efforts as co-founder and executive director of the Racine Women for Racial Justice, an organization founded to address issues of racism and inequity, particularly in the criminal justice system.

The 17th annual An Evening to Promote Racial Justice honored black artists and highlighted the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin’s commitment to its dual mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

Additionally, speakers throughout the night reflected on the ways in which art has contributed to the racial and gender justice story, which in turn created more positive outcomes towards more just communities.

One Mission Award

The awards given by YWCA Southeast Wisconsin have undergone some fairly recent changes.

Previously, there was an award to celebrate an individual for eliminating racism and a separate award for empowering women.

The One Mission Award is given to the individual accomplishing both and working toward the dual mission.

Scroggins-Powell, who was not able to attend Thursday’s event, was one of two women to be honored for their efforts to dismantle racism and empower women, particularly women of color.

Chellie Wiles, a founding board member of RWRJ, accepted the award on behalf of Scroggins-Powell and delivered the remarks she prepared. Mary Pucci, president and co-founder of RWRJ, was also in attendance.

In her prepared remarks, Scroggins-Powell recounted the days in summer and fall 2019 when Pucci took to social media to “express her disbelief and outrage” after a Mount Pleasant law enforcement officer would not be charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old black man, Ty’Rese West. That was the spark that led to RWRJ.

The response was the organizing of women — a diverse group of women in both race and socioeconomic backgrounds — and the formation of an organization dedicated to addressing issues of racism and inequity, particularly inequity in the criminal justice system.

“I joined forces with her and we quickly became the dynamic duo of the dual mission of empowering women and eliminating racism,” Scroggins-Powell noted.

In early 2020, the group hosted its first Woman-to-Woman Courageous Conversation to “bring Racine women together to ask difficult questions and learn from each other so we could better understand each other.”

“It was a huge success and immediately we knew we had to do more,” Scroggins-Powell remembered. “We had to dig deep beneath the surface of niceties and political correct responses if we were going to get to the core of the matter.”

Although they started as a social media group with more than 1,300 women, they envisioned for themselves an organization capable of making transformative changes in Racine, but they also knew it would not be easily accomplished.

Scroggins-Powell came to the organization with nine years of experience in nonprofit leadership and development, and with the help of many in the organization, the Racine Women for Racial Justice Incorporated was formed.

From the start, RWRJ was a grassroots, nonprofit, organization powered by women.

Scroggins-Powell noted that many have asked her why the organization has remained a women-led organization.

She responded: “And I guess I’ve asked the very same question myself, and the answer has always been: because of a woman I exist.”

She referred not just to the fact a woman gave birth to her but also to the many powerful black women who came before her.

“I am reminded I stand on the shoulders of many powerful black women,” she said while referencing women such as Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, and more recent figures such as Shirley Chisholm and Michelle Obama.

These women – along with her mother – “knew their power and were not afraid to empower other black women,” Scroggins-Powell related.

She added, “I take this call from God on my life as an empowered black woman to empower others.”

