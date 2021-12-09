Watch now | Racine Unified swimmers finally getting the spotlight in new, $22.4M aquatic center

MOUNT PLEASANT — Members of the Racine high school swim teams were the first to enjoy the new Racine Unified Aquatic Center, opening the facility Wednesday night by jumping in feet first.

The $22,415,843.78 aquatic center, located adjacent to Case High School, was presented to some members of the public during an invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday night. While the project was originally budgeted for $21,683,073, it still fell below the contingency budget amount of $22,433,072.

For Horlick High School swim team members Arev Buchklian, Alice Stratman and Jorja Makobsky, having the new, state-of-the-art and "structurally sound" pool is beyond exciting. The pool, according to Stratman, made the swimmers feel seen in a sport that oftentimes gets overlooked.

"The fact that everybody put in so much effort and work to give us a pool that we like, to give us a nice big pool that will make us comfortable, is amazing and just thank you to everybody," Stratman said.

While the pool was originally slated to open last month, weather conditions in late October pushed the opening back a month. But for the self-described "construction nerd" School of Education Board President Brian O'Connell, the project went smoothly, which he credited to the contractors that "recognized what it meant for the swimmers" and "really wanted to get it done."

When visiting the site while construction was still underway, O'Connell was impressed. But now that the project is finished, he said he was even more impressed.

"I've been to some competitive pools; my daughters swam competitively in high school," O'Connell said. "The only thing in this building I recognize, is the water — it is so advanced relative to those other pools and I think it's gonna be a great asset for the community."

The Aquatic Center will be officially open for use in January, with further details to come regarding open swimming and other community programs that the center will host, according to RUSD Spokesperson Stacy Tapp.

Filling the pool

The plan to build the state-of-the-art facility began more than three years ago as Case's pool began to fall into disrepair. Case's swimmers learned when the 2018-19 school year started that they would not be able to use the school's pool because of how severely it had deteriorated, despite the school district's assurances in the years prior that the pool would be repaired.

Vos calls Unified's community fund use 'a loophole we should close' RACINE — While Democrats and school leaders argue that the community service levy available to Wisconsin school districts is a way to move who…

Rather than fix Case's pool, the district decided to increase its Community Service Fund taxing levy from $5 million to $10 million in 2019 to pay for the new Aquatic Center for the use of all Unified students.

There also are plans to have the Aquatic Center opened to the community for public swimming, which is how RUSD was able to use its Community Service Fund to increase taxes without a referendum to pay for it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.