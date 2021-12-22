Watch now: Racine students burst into song as Santa spreads cheer

RACINE — A group of Walden III School students in the No Place for Hate club spread holiday cheer, not by singing loud for all to hear, but with ... shoeboxes?

Yes, shoeboxes.

Through donations from a local Toyota dealership, Racine Dental Group, Culver's and Wendy's, No Place for Hate put together shoeboxes filled with hats, gloves, toothbrushes, toothpaste, frozen-treat vouchers and, of course, toys.

In the end, more than 250 shoeboxes were given to students and a local daycare, said Bryan Wright, a Walden administrator.

"The whole idea behind No Place for Hate is that every every person, every man, woman and child, should be treated with respect and dignity and so with that being said, they want to make sure they give back to the community," Wright said.

Dressed as elves, reindeer and even Santa himself, Walden students delivered their gifts Tuesday, much to the delight of the students at three Racine Unified elementary schools: Wadewitz, Gilmore Fine Arts and Julian Thomas.

At Julian Thomas, students were so in awe of Santa — or as Walden students know him, junior Zamarion Carr — they burst into song before No Place for Hate members left and carried on after they had left the room. Maria Becerra, a Julian Thomas teacher, said her students were thrilled.

"We are extremely grateful to have been chosen for this act of kindness," Becerra said in an email. "The smiles on my students' faces were priceless and the students from Walden were very sweet and loving towards them."

Other teachers took to Facebook to celebrate the excitement, including Amber D'Amato. "It was wonderful!! My Kindergarten students at Gilmore Fine Arts K-8 loved it!! Thank you!"

Walden, according to Wright, is on its pathway to becoming a designated No Place for Hate site while the club will continue its mission. The club has a waitlist to join.

