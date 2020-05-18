× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Coronavirus testing is here. And Racine residents are getting them.

Curtis Walls, a Chicago native who now lives in Racine, lost his job as a forklift driver when the pandemic reached Wisconsin. For now, he’s been trying to live a normal life and has still been going out, but usually while wearing a mask or bandanna over his mouth.

He was one of the first couple hundred people to get a free test from the Wisconsin National Guard on Monday in the parking lot of Festival Hall. If his test comes back positive, “that means everything changes in my life. I’d be staying at home more. Right now I’m just out and about.”

Even though he’s out of work, Walls said “I hope everything stays shut down, so we can be safe.”

If Racine resident Julio Negron finds out he has COVID after being tested Monday, he said he’s just going to “stay home” and cut back on the walks he’s been taking. “It’s important to get tested. You never know.”

Still, for those who receive negative tests, Mayor Cory Mason warned that they should still remain cautious.

“Even though we have testing that’s available here today, that does not make you immune from coronavirus moving forward,” Mason said. “We wouldn’t want somebody to get a negative test result and immediately think it’s not important to wear a mask, to wash your hands, to maintain social distancing, to stay smart and to stay safe.”

Festival Hall is now one of 43 free community testing sites statewide as Wisconsin’s governmental leaders continue to push for more testing, in order to provide a fuller picture of how widespread COVID-19 could be in Wisconsin. The community testing site is expected to remain active from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day this week.

Racial disparities still a concern

Anyone can walk up or drive up to get tested at Festival Hall. But Mason said he particularly wanted people who are essential workers and/or are part of the Latinx or African American communities to get tested.

The City of Racine’s population is 45% African American or Latinx. But those two same groups combine to make up 82% of the city’s cases.

These racial disparities have been shown statewide and nationwide. Health experts blamed this on the fact that people who are black and/or Latinx are more likely to have “essential” jobs where working from home is impossible, and thus they often interact with others in close proximity while working. White and Asian Americans, by contrast, are much more likely to be able to work from home and able to survive with a temporary loss of income.

According to the progressive think tank Economic Policy Institute, 29.9% of white Americans and 37% of Asian Americans can telecommute. But only 16.2% of Americans of Hispanic decent and 19.7% of black Americans can do the same.

Speaking about the Latinx and African American communities in Racine, Mason said, “We want to encourage those two groups to come down here (to Festival Hall to get tested). Of course it (testing) is open to everybody, but those two groups in particular we’re worried about a higher rate of infection.”

Case counts still rising

Only 144 confirmed new cases were reported statewide Monday, the lowest total in more than a month. That low mark was the result of a small decrease in the number of tests performed (4,972, the smallest total in five days) and a very low single day percentage of daily positive tests (2.9%). Over the past two weeks, the lowest percentage of positive tests had been 3.9% statewide.

The City of Racine Health Department has confirmed 654 positive cases so far, as of Monday afternoon, almost triple the total two weeks ago.

The curve of coronavirus has not flattened yet in the city, which played into why Mason called for the city’s Safer at Home order to remain in place even after the statewide Safer at Home order was overruled by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday.

“We’re seeing an increase here in the city, both in terms of percentage and raw numbers,” Mason said. “We’re deeply concerned about this. The Supreme Court decision came at a place where we haven’t seen the curve flatten. We’ve continued to see it go up.”

The Racine area still ranks among the top 20 municipal areas in the country in terms of fastest growth of new cases with almost three new cases per 1,000 people per day, according to data compiled by The New York Times and The Upshot. That statistic has Mason and other city residents nervous that businesses reopening will allow the virus to run rampant.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration’s messaging related to COVID hasn’t changed much, even with Safer at Home gone.

“Even though things are opening up sooner and more quickly than we had planned, it is still important to use common sense and good judgement to keep our families and our neighbors and our communities safe. That means continuing to limit your travel and other activities as much as possible, wear a mask in public if you can and practice social distancing,” Evers said Monday. “I also urge anyone who wants a test to go get tested at one of our community testing sites, and help protect your community and family from this virus. We’re still working to offer community testing throughout the state.”

The state now has the ability to process as many as 13,392 coronavirus tests per day, but fewer than 6,500 tests are being administered per day. Community testing events like the one at Festival Hall and last week’s event at Burlington High School are necessary to dragging up the number of tests actually being performed.

Common sense and a nasal swab

Some have complained that the test can be painful — during which a long swab is stuck into each of the subject’s nostrils for about 30 seconds.

Brian Paulhus, a 62-year-old retired school bus driver who lives Downtown, said he was feeling fine when he walked down to Festival Hall Monday to get tested. He has diabetes and heart stints, putting him at higher risk of complications or death if he catches COVID.

Still, he’s remained optimistic and unafraid of the virus.

“I’m still doing the mask,” he said, but when it comes to avoiding the virus, Paulhus said he “is using common sense and life skills.”

Then, while imitating the voice of a nagging schoolteacher, laughed: “Wash your hands!”

