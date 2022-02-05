Watch Now: Racine Public Library's new sensory room will debut on Monday

RACINE — The Racine Public Library will hold a grand opening of its all-ages sensory room at 11 a.m. on Monday, 75 7th St.

The sensory room is a private, quiet room full of calming toys and tools like bubble tanks, mirrors, tactile wall toys and sensory lights, according to a release from the library. It also includes a privacy screen and chair for nursing parents.

Sensory rooms are a space for children and/or neurodivergent people to practice emotional regulation and sensory stimulation. They are growing in use throughout the country, according to RPL.

However, sensory rooms can be used in a multitude of ways. They can be "educational or developmental space for growing minds. They can be grounding and soothing to autistic people or people with trauma. Or they can be a quiet place for someone to meditate and unwind," the release from RPL said.

The sensory room will be available for reservations of 45 minutes at a time after its grand opening day. The room is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. on Mondays, and noon to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

Outside these times, the library is able to allow usage of the sensory room for urgent needs at the discretion of library staff.

To book the room or ask for availability, visit the library's youth services desk on the first floor, or call the library at 262-636-9217. For more information about the sensory room, visit racinelibrary.info/sensory-room.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0