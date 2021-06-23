Watch now: Racine leaders have no plans to close beaches after drownings

RACINE — Despite some suggesting it Racine’s beaches should be closed following two drownings Saturday, local leaders have no plans to do so.

Instead, they’re focusing on increasing safety measures and educating the public about the need to respect Lake Michigan’s power.

“I don’t think it needs to be,” Mayor Cory Mason said Tuesday, responding to a question from a reporter asking if North Beach should be closed.

He and other city leaders have encouraged parents and guardians to keep a closer eye on kids in the lake, and to only swim when lifeguards are on duty.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both the 10-year-old and 17-year-old who died were in Lake Michigan after 6 p.m., when lifeguards go off duty, when they were pulled from the water Saturday.

“I think we need to make sure people are following the rules,” Mason said, “and making sure that that we’ve got the resources we need to get people educated and make sure that they got the training that they need.”