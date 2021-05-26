 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Racine County's high schools 'trying to do as normal of a graduation as we can' in 2021
RACINE COUNTY COMMENCEMENTS

Watch Now: Racine County's high schools 'trying to do as normal of a graduation as we can' in 2021

Burlington High School graduation 2021

Graduates from Burlington High School's class of 2021 toss their caps during Saturday's graduation ceremony.

 Burlington High School

For many high school seniors, summertime marks getting ready for college, last-time soirées with favorite classmates and bracing for new chapters in their lives. But before all that happens, there’s one tradition that sets it all off: graduation.

For 2020 graduates, ceremonies looked different. The high schools in Racine Unified School District had drive-through graduations a month late. Waterford High School proudly noted that it was the only known school in Wisconsin to have its graduation on the scheduled date and at the scheduled location, but with smiling faces under masks and families socially distanced in the bleachers.

Graduations in 2021 will still be different than the norm, but county schools are aiming to retain tradition with this year’s ceremonies.

One already done

Burlington High School had its graduation ceremony Saturday. The ceremony was less than 90 minutes long and can be viewed on YouTube. It was held outside, concluding with unmasked students joyfully tossing their caps in the air.

“There is no doubt that high school has changed each and every one one of us,” Valedictorian Cecelia Donegan said in her speech. “Whether it be from positive or negative experiences, we are walking out of Burlington High School dressing different than when we walked into it for the first time.”

Racine Unified

Horlick, Case and Park high schools’ graduation ceremonies will be outdoors next week at Hammes Field, next to Case, on June 3, 4, and 5, respectively. If there is inclement weather, there are backup dates.

The R.E.A.L. School’s graduation will be June 4 inside the school’s fieldhouse. Walden III High School’s graduation also will be June 4, but in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s fieldhouse, 900 Wood Road, Somers.

Stacy Tapp

Tapp

“We’re following our normal school year schedule and our normal kind of graduation schedule,” RUSD Spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said.

RUSD graduations will be requiring masks and social distancing in the bleachers. There are two tickets per graduate. Livestreams will be available for families and friends to watch ceremonies online, with more information coming soon.

“We’re trying to do as normal of a graduation as we can,” Tapp said.

Union Grove

Union Grove High School plans to hold its ceremony outside Thursday night tonight or indoors Friday depending on the weather, said Alan Mollerskov, the school’s district administrator.

Alan Mollerskov, Union Grove High School superintendent

Mollerskov

Masks are optional for Union Grove’s ceremony, Mollerskov said: “Just like they were a week ago for our junior prom and the senior prom held at the fairgrounds ... it’s as normal as it can be for now.”

Union Grove Principal Joel Adamczyk added, for this year’s ceremony, “We were back to traditional this year. We did everything we normally do this year.”

The Prairie School

Aliya Pitts, chief advancement officer for The Prairie School in Wind Point, said the school year was “anything but normal,” but graduation will look something like normal.

Pitts said The Prairie School had in-person learning every day this school year except for four scheduled virtual days after Thanksgiving, and it took a partnership between everyone in the community to keep everyone healthy.

Prairie’s graduation, scheduled for Friday, May 28, is proceeding at a normal time this year, Pitts said. There are capacity limits for each family, and each family will be sitting socially distanced from one another. Masks will also be required.

“We have really done our best at serving our students this year, keeping them healthy and progressing them academically,” Pitts said. “Graduation is a celebration of all of that.

“We’re just really proud of our kids,” Pitts continued. “It was a different year, but they did great.”

Racine Lutheran High School

David Burgess, executive director/principal at Racine Lutheran High School, said the school will have its graduation on Saturday at Pritchard Park. Masks will be required.

Students will get six tickets for family members at the bleachers, and four additional tickets for overflow in the end zone.

“The feeling is completely different (this year),” Burgess said of students’ and faculty’s spirit toward graduation. “The arrows are pointing up.”

St. Catherine’s High School

St. Catherine’s High School graduation will take place on June 6 inside the school’s auditorium. A baccalaureate Mass will take place on June 4 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave.

Students will receive four tickets to give to family members for the graduation ceremony. The baccalaureate Mass is open only to students for in-person attendance, but will be livestreamed. Masks will be required.

Kimberly Gardner, interim chief advancement officer at Siena Catholic Schools, said it was important to have graduation and Mass to celebrate students and the families who supported them.

“Our students are excited for this rite of passage,” Gardner said.

Calls to Waterford and Catholic Central high schools requesting comment for this report were not returned.

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.

