Watch now: Racine County United Way launches virtual campaign, need greater than ever

Perhaps its biggest adjustment yet has been the launch of an all-digital campaign. United Way’s annual fundraising campaign kicked off on Sept. 5.

In lieu of hosting its in-person Kickoff Celebration and Day of Caring event, its Kickoff is a two-week-long virtual celebration that runs to Sept. 19, sponsored by Aurora Health Care.

Supporters can participate from the comfort of their homes by tuning in to their social media feeds and inboxes to see the stories, impact and partnerships that make United Way so powerful and so essential to Racine County.

Day of Caring has transformed to an entire Season of Caring, to connect any willing volunteers with impact partners that need virtual and socially distanced physical support. In addition, United Way is upgrading its website to host all-digital fundraisers for partner companies.

“The need for support this year is bigger than I’ve ever seen in my eight years with United Way,” said Ali Haigh, United Way of Racine County president and CEO. “We have continued to innovate and lead throughout the pandemic, ensuring our partners and neighbors’ access to critical support services.