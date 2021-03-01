TOWN OF DOVER — With lakes and ponds melting into potential drowning hazards, firefighters in Racine County are learning how to both rescue people and keep themselves safe, too.

Thirty firefighters from six neighboring departments joined together this weekend in a combined training exercise to improve their ice rescue skills on a frozen Eagle Lake in the Town of Dover.

Considering how Wisconsin residents and visitors enjoy ice fishing and other frozen winter traditions, organizers said the ice rescue training could mean the difference between life and death, as temperatures climb and frozen lakes thaw.

Chief Ronald Molnar of Kansasville Fire and Rescue, which hosted the Saturday training event, said such practice is vital so that first responders know how to handle emergencies. When someone falls through the ice, Molnar said, every second counts.

“We need to be prepared to respond,” Molnar said. “You can’t wait until the thing happens.”

Just two months ago, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy hopped into a canoe and paddled across a barely frozen pond toward a man who had fallen through the ice and was struggling in the water. The man ended up surviving after being stuck in the freezing water for about half an hour.

Organizers said it was the first time in several years for such a training exercise in Racine County.

For some participants, it was their first experience with ice rescue training, while others were there for a refresher.

South Shore Firefighter Gage Mott said he and his colleagues have been trained before. Still, keeping your skills sharp is important when the call goes out for an ice rescue, Mott said.

“This is one of those calls that are very rare,” he said. “But it is training that is needed.”

Even as the training exercise was taking place, many people were out on Eagle Lake for ice fishing, hiking, snowmobiling and other outdoor activities. Many lakes in the area remain frozen for now, but with temperatures climbing over the past week or two, the frozen surfaces soon will become too thin for safety.

The firefighter training event was sponsored by Educators Credit Union. Brett Nielsen, business relationship director for the credit union, who turned out to observe, said the credit union is happy to make an investment in improving public safety and boosting first responder readiness.

“This is just critical,” Nielsen said.

The fire departments hired instructor Paul Vind, who is based in McFarland and who leads such training exercises for fire departments elsewhere in Wisconsin.

Participants in the Racine County event started their day huddled together in a classroom, then headed out onto the ice for some hands-on training based at Michael’s on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road.

Chainsaws were used to cut large holes in the frozen lake so that trainees could practice in realistic conditions.

Vind said he was training the firefighters both in how to pull themselves out of open water and how to rescue civilians who fall through the ice. The exercise focused on surface-level rescues rather than underway rescues, which are typically handled by a separate dive team.

Vind said although he has trained many firefighters, he believes other departments in Wisconsin would benefit from ice rescue training. He applauded Racine County departments in making it a priority.

“Whenever we can get these guys to get in the water,” he said, “it’s all the better.”

