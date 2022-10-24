ROCHESTER — From his childhood days around the kitchen table with his artistic father, Brian Bzdawka knew that he liked to draw pictures.

For the longest time, though, Bzdawka was not sure what kind of pictures he should draw.

Then the gifted artist with a knack for capturing people’s faces decided that he would simply draw what he knows and what he loves.

And this guy loves movies.

From his studio at home in Rochester, Bzdawka is building a following — and a business — with hand-drawn images of famous movie scenes, meticulously recreated with jaw-dropping accuracy.

In sketching memorable moments with such stars as Julia Roberts, Jack Nicholson and Chris Farley, Bzdawka prides himself not only on accuracy, but on selecting the precise moment in a movie that elicits a laugh or tugs at the heart.

“You don’t have to love movies to have loved a movie or a character,” he said.

With more than 100 drawings now available at his website, briandrawsmovies.com, Bzdawka is marketing his work on prints, T-shirts and coffee mugs. Prices range from about $20 to $40.

His work is winning fans among movie-goers who appreciate both his gifted artistry and his knack for choosing film scenes that are recognizable without necessarily being regarded as iconic images — at least not yet.

Longtime friend David Hillestad said he enjoys seeing Bzdawka’s own personality come through in his unique interpretations of Big Screen moments.

Bzdawka’s collectibles include such Hollywood favorites as Adam Sandler in “Billy Madison,” Robin Williams in “Mrs. Doubtfire,” Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in “The Other Guys,” Michael J. Fox in “Teen Wolf,” Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Total Recall,” and John Wayne in “Rio Bravo.”

“Brian is impossibly talented,” Hillestad said. “He can do anything, and do it amazingly well.”

Growing up in the Milwaukee suburb of Cudahy, Bzdawka was first introduced to drawing as a fun activity he shared with his father, Jeff Bzdawka. His father worked as a commercial artist whose work included creation of the A&W Root Beer bear in an orange sweater and matching cap.

Sitting around the kitchen table in Cudahy, his father would start a random drawing, then hand it over to Brian to finish.

Soon, Bzdawka was entertaining friends at school with his drawing ability, even sketching portraits on demand for $20 each. He always found more fulfillment in drawing people than other subjects, mostly because of the expressiveness found in the human face.

“It’s just more interesting to me,” he said. “There’s more to that than a bowl of fruit.”

His wife, Ashley Bzdawka, has grown accustomed to seeing Bzdawka immerse himself in one of his movie scene recreations.

If the couple is watching a film at home and Bzdawka reaches for his sketch pad, Ashley knows he saw something he needs to draw. He sometimes spends 5 to 10 hours on a single drawing — twice that long if he decides to colorize it.

Other times, he works off cellphone pictures of movie scenes, or he pulls still photos from the internet. But all of his drawing is completely freehand pencil work that starts with a blank canvas.

When he gets in “the zone,” his wife said, she knows it is time to just leave him alone.

“I think it’s very cool,” she said. “I’m glad he’s found something that not only he enjoys, but that other people enjoy.”

After graduating from Cardinal Stritch University in 2004 with a degree in fine arts, Bzdawka struggled to find a place where he could practice his craft.

He approached photography studios with the idea of offering clients hand-drawn portraits along with their new pictures. He even thought about asking funeral homes if families might like sketches of their lost loved ones as part of the funeral packages.

While searching for the right opportunity in drawing, he worked bartender jobs, tried standup comedy and spent several years in community theater.

He and his wife married in 2013 and resettled in Rochester, where they are raising three children.

Bzdawka, 40, finally decided that he had the most fun drawing pictures when he was drawing his favorite subject: movies.

He has been a serious movie buff ever since working in a theater as a teenager in Cudahy. He realized that the faces, expressions and emotions that he wanted to bring to his artwork were right up there on the silver screen all along.

“I was just going to draw stuff I liked,” he said.

Now working as a graphic artist professionally, he spends his spare time in his studio at home, recreating his favorite stars and scenes from movies he has enjoyed. From James Bond to Napoleon Dynamite, he has an inventory that is growing.

Since unveiling his website two years ago, he has found a surprising demand for his products. At times, he is shipping 10 to 15 prints, T-shirts or coffee mugs every week.

He will also take requests and complete a new drawing based on a customer’s own Big Screen favorite.

“I’d love to be doing more,” he said. “I love doing it.”