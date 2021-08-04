RACINE — Racine celebrated National Night Out again on Tuesday, after skipping last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The yearly event, organized by Neighborhood Watch, aims to build community and law enforcement relationships.

Linda Rattle, NNO event coordinator for the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, was excited to have the kickoff at her church for the first time. Rattle also emphasized the importance of knowing your neighbors.

“This to me is very important, bringing people, our neighbors, out, so they can enjoy and listen to music and just have a good time,” Rattle said.

While families enjoyed food and festivities, including bubble pits and piñatas, law enforcement officers also worked to bridge the gap from their day-to-day roles to positive experiences with the community.

Racine County Deputy Crystal Venegas, who patrols and makes extra time to serve as Deputy Friendly, said that a challenging piece of National Night Out is when some kids are unsure of law enforcement and might not want to interact due to past experiences, where police officers became involved in their lives during an emergency or other specific reason.

“So some of the more challenging (moments are) when the kids, they’re reluctant, they don’t want to talk to you,” Venegas said. “They don’t want any kind of coloring books or anything like that and they don’t really understand why you’re there, what you’re trying to do; they have kind of that mentality of fearing law enforcement.”

A large part of bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community are the Community Oriented Policing houses in Racine and Mount Pleasant, which also hosted NNO events.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Mount Pleasant Community Policing Officer Rachel Gardinier, along with Officer Matt Prochaska, National Night Out is just one of many events at their COP House, 2237 Mead St.

While avoiding kids’ swings at a piñata and spinning blindfolded kids around before their turn, Gardinier spoke to them, calling many of them by name with ease.

“Every day, I’m interacting with all the kids from the area, they come stop by the COP house multiple times within a day,” Gardinier said. “To a lot of the neighborhood kids, this is a second home to them.”

Gardinier and Venegas both said they were happy to see how much the community wanted to interact with them and hope for continued engagement with the community beyond NNO.

For Venegas, that means hoping for more invites to schools and events as Deputy Friendly. Gardinier, meanwhile, said that the Lakeside COP house hosts events often for area families and kids.

“We do want to engage the public, we do want to listen to what they need, and what they want to see changed and what they need help with, so we can help them get to that point,” Gardinier said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.